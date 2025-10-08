‘Chances Of War With India Are Real’: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif’s Provocative Remarks Days After Indian Army’s Fiery Warning

In yet another provocative statement amid rising India–Pakistan tensions, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that the “chances of war with India are real”, adding that he is “not denying” the possibility of an armed conflict. His comments came just days after India issued a stern warning to Islamabad over its continued support for state-sponsored terrorism.

Speaking to Pakistan’s Samaa TV, Asif said, “I do not want escalation, but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before.” The remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations following Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike in May 2025 against terror camps in Pakistan.

India’s Strong Warning To Pakistan

Last week, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a sharp warning, asserting that Pakistan must stop backing terrorism or “get ready to lose its geographical presence.”

“India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0,” the Army Chief said, hinting at a tougher stance if provocations continue.

Asif’s Historical Claim Stirs Controversy

During the same interview, Asif courted controversy by claiming that “India was never truly united except under Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.”

He added, “History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home, we argue and compete. But in a fight with India, we come together.”

Pattern of Controversial Remarks

Khawaja Asif has a long record of making bizarre and inflammatory comments. Last month, he invited ridicule after suggesting that Pakistanis “store floodwater in containers” during heavy rains instead of letting it drain away calling it a “blessing.”

During Operation Sindoor, Asif was also caught spreading false claims on international television, alleging that Pakistan had shot down Indian jets a statement he failed to substantiate.

Following Khawaja Asif’s remarks social media users also reacted. One X user wrote: “No matter how hard Pakistanis try to prove that India was never a Akhand Bharat and they are different from Indians but the bottom line is whoever came to invade India they came with army of MEN. They didn’t bring their women with them .. everyone living in the subcontinent has/had hindu mothers ancestry.. No matter how hard they try to erase it .. it will never happen because it is engraved in DNA of each one of us and they can make countries in whoever name they want but this fact will remain unchanged till eternity.”

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The latest war rhetoric comes months after the 2025 India–Pakistan conflict, triggered by India’s missile strikes on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. India accused Pakistan of harbouring and aiding terror outfits operating across the border charges Islamabad continues to deny.

While both sides have avoided escalation since May, Asif’s latest comments are seen as an attempt to provoke nationalist sentiment at home amid Pakistan’s deepening political and economic crises.

