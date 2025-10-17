Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Makes Big Statement Against India, Says It Could ‘Play Dirty’, Claims Islamabad Ready For Two-Front War Against…

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has linked India to Pakistan’s ongoing tensions with Afghanistan, claiming that India “could play dirty at the border” and asserting that Pakistan is prepared for a potential “two-front war.” Speaking in an interview with Samaa TV, Asif was asked about the possibility of Indian provocations along the border. He said, “No, absolutely, you cannot rule that out. There are strong possibilities.”

Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif on Operation Sindoor, Two-Front War

Asif recalled a prior “encounter” with India “some months ago,” apparently referring to the military clashes following India’s Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He claimed that Pakistani troops had not been moved from the Afghan border during that time.

“The situation is not very good,” he added, referring to Pakistan’s security environment and rising tensions with Afghanistan.

When asked whether he or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had convened any meetings regarding a potential “two-front war” involving India and Afghanistan, Asif stated that Pakistan had a strategy in place.

🚨🚨 Pakistan is prepared for 2 front war: Khawaja Asif Anchor: According to war analysts, India might play dirty games along the border. Are you anticipating that? Khawaja Asif: No, absolutely, you cannot rule that out. There are strong possibilities. pic.twitter.com/ixIU7ClFrJ — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) October 17, 2025

“There is a strategy for this. Publicly, we are not discussing it at this time, but we are prepared for any eventuality. We are prepared for that. There is absolutely no doubt about it,” he said, reiterating his claim that India might attempt military action, though he provided no evidence to support it.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan of Proxy War

Earlier, Asif had accused the Taliban government in Afghanistan of “fighting a proxy war” on behalf of India. Speaking to Geo News earlier this week, he claimed:

“I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the [Afghan] Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi. Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi.”

These remarks come amid rising friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Islamabad reportedly conducted airstrikes in Kabul targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud, a move that Kabul denounced as a violation of its sovereignty.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan is willing to hold talks with Afghanistan but only under “legitimate and mutually respectful conditions” following the border clashes.

“Pakistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire at the request of Afghanistan. Now the ball is in Kabul’s court to decide the matter peacefully. We are ready to resolve the issue at the dialogue table,” he said.

Also Read: Pakistan: 1,000 Killed In Military Crackdown On Pro-Palestine Protests? New Report Claims Mass Killings Near Lahore, Update On Saad Rizvi