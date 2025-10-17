Pakistan: 1,000 Killed In Military Crackdown On Pro-Palestine Protests? New Report Claims Mass Killings Near Lahore, Update On Saad Rizvi

Pakistan’s military opened fire on supporters of the far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) movement during pro-Palestine demonstrations, resulting in what some reports suggest could be over 1,000 fatalities. The crackdown came amid Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Egypt, where he attended the Gaza ceasefire summit and praised US President Donald Trump as a “candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Mass Casualties in Lahore

According to Ryan Grim of Drop Site, the military’s actions near Lahore amounted to a mass killing. Witnesses described “hundreds of bodies left in the streets,” later removed by trucks. Grim reported that security forces used extreme force as a deterrent against protests opposing Pakistan’s normalization with Israel and to reaffirm domestic control.

“The scale of the violence appears intended not just to stop the march but to send a clear warning to any potential dissenters,” Grim explained.

Also Read: India Overtakes China, Becomes 3rd Most Powerful Air Force in the World, Check Rankings Of Pakistan, US, Russia & Others

TLP Protesters Blocked and Attacked

The TLP-led march began in Lahore and was meant to culminate outside the US Embassy in Islamabad. Authorities established barricades along key routes, with protesters attempting to remove containers set up to block roads. Security forces responded with live ammunition, leading to mass casualties.

Among the wounded is TLP leader Saad Rizvi, who was reportedly shot while urging security forces to stop their assault. His current whereabouts remain unknown, with police stating that searches are underway to apprehend “fugitives” hiding in nearby neighborhoods.

🇵🇰 Pakistan: Military Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Protests Leaves Scores Dead (Possibly Over 1,000) Ryan Grim reports a mass killing near Lahore after Pakistan’s military opened fire on supporters of the far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) movement during pro-Palestine… pic.twitter.com/JT5czK4d7q — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 15, 2025

Pakistan Censors Media

Coverage of the crackdown within Pakistan remains tightly controlled. State-aligned channels have largely churned out the government narrative, portraying the protesters as armed aggressors, while independent journalism continues to face heavy censorship under Pakistan’s de facto military rule.

“Despite widespread documentation of state violence, official channels in Pakistan continue to suppress independent reporting, limiting public access to unfiltered information,” Grim noted.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants