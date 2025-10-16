LIVE TV
India Overtakes China, Becomes 3rd Most Powerful Air Force in the World, Check Rankings Of Pakistan, US, Russia & Others

India Overtakes China, Becomes 3rd Most Powerful Air Force in the World, Check Rankings Of Pakistan, US, Russia & Others

India has surpassed China to become the world’s third most powerful air force, according to WDMMA rankings. The US continues to dominate globally, with Russia following. India’s fleet of 1,716 aircraft demonstrates growing operational strength and modernization.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 16, 2025 09:04:03 IST

India Overtakes China, Becomes 3rd Most Powerful Air Force in the World, Check Rankings Of Pakistan, US, Russia & Others

India has overtaken China as the third most powerful air force in the world, according to a World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) rankings first covered by Newsweek. The US remains the world’s most powerful air force, followed by Russia. China now ranks fourth on the list.

According to the report, the US air capabilities overpower the combined fleets of Russia, China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

WDMMA Air Force Rankings

WDMMA ranks 103 countries and 129 air services. It also includes the army, navy, and marine aviation branches. The list tracks a total of 48,082 aircraft worldwide.

The United States continues to lead, with its air capabilities surpassing the combined fleets of Russia, China, India, South Korea, and Japan. This dominance is supported by nearly 40 percent of global military expenditure concentrated in the United States.

The report states that countries like China are modernizing their air force as global tensions increase. According to a leading OSNIT, Janes, global defense spending could rise by 3.6 percent by the end of the year, reaching approximately $2.56 trillion.

Also Read: UK Announces Joint Action To Make Southeast Asia Safer From Scams

Indian Air Force Rank

In terms of quantity of aircraft, India now ranks sixth globally with a TruVal Rating (TVR) of 69.4. This rating, besides evaluating the quantity of aircraft, also considers ‘attack and defense capabilities, logistical support, modernization, and operational training’. India has 1,716 units in its fleet. The composition of the fleet is 31.6 percent fighters, 29 percent helicopters, and 21.8 percent trainers. India sources its Air Force equipment from several countries, including the US, Russia, and France.

The Indian Air Force demonstrated its operational effectiveness during Operation Sindoor when India hit several air bases and terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. The strikes were precise and damaged Pakistan Air Force infrastructure, which they are still reconstructing. 

China, US and Russia Air Force Rankings

China, with a TVR of 58.1, ranks as the seventh largest air force in the world. Beijing is among the countries that invest heavily in defense. However, the ranking also considers factors like training, close-air support, and specialized bombers. The difference between India and China is not only the fleet size but also operational readiness and strategic capabilities.

 The US remains at the top of the global air force rankings. It has a TVR of 242.9. The presence of strategic bombers gives the US an edge. It is a multi-role fighter force as well as extensive transport, tanker, and special-mission aircraft.

Pakistan Air Force Not In The List

The U.S. Army Aviation is fourth on the list and the U.S. Marine Corps Aviation is fifth. Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force is 8th on the list, while Israel’s Air Force and France’s Air and Space Force complete the list. The WDMMA ranks each US branch separately. Pakistan is not on the list.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire After Dozens Killed In Clashes: Here’s What We Know

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 9:04 AM IST
India Overtakes China, Becomes 3rd Most Powerful Air Force in the World, Check Rankings Of Pakistan, US, Russia & Others

