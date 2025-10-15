Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire After Dozens Killed In Clashes: Here’s What We Know

Pakistan and the Taliban administration in Afghanistan have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire starting from 6 pm (Pakistan Standard Time) on Wednesday, after days of deadly border clashes that raised tensions between the two neighbours, according to a Reuters report.

The truce, announced by Pakistan’s foreign ministry, aims to calm hostilities and create space for dialogue after recent violence along the border. The ministry said both sides will make “sincere efforts” to find a “positive solution” to what it called a “complex yet resolvable issue.” The pause is meant to prevent more bloodshed and allow diplomatic engagement.

The ceasefire follows intense fighting in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, where Pakistani airstrikes reportedly hit residential areas in the Spin Boldak district. Afghan officials said at least 15 civilians were killed and over 100 injured, including women and children. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces were “forced to retaliate,” claiming the strikes destroyed several homes. A local hospital confirmed treating dozens of women and children.

Pakistan, however, said its military acted in self-defence after Taliban fighters attacked two of its border posts, killing six paramilitary soldiers. Islamabad claimed to have killed about 30 Taliban fighters in response.

As violence escalated, Taliban fighters claimed they killed “a large number” of Pakistani soldiers and captured weapons and vehicles. A viral video on social media allegedly showed Taliban fighters riding a seized Pakistani T-55 tank. Pakistan has not verified the footage but denied suffering heavy losses.

The growing crisis prompted Pakistan to seek urgent mediation from Qatar and Saudi Arabia to prevent further escalation. “For God’s sake, stop Afghans from fighting,” one Pakistani official was quoted as saying.

The recent clashes mark one of the worst breakdowns in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations since the Taliban took power in 2021.

