Seventy-eight years after its creation, the Doomsday Clock has been set to a staggering 89 seconds to midnight, marking the closest humanity has ever been to the brink of disaster. This adjustment reflects a lack of meaningful progress in addressing the world's most pressing existential threats, including nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technologies.

Seventy-eight years ago, scientists introduced the Doomsday Clock, a symbolic timepiece created to illustrate how close humanity is to existential threats that could lead to the destruction of the world. This Tuesday, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the organization behind the clock, set it at 89 seconds to midnight — the closest it has ever been to signaling the end of civilization.

Clock’s Evolution and Current Set Time

The Doomsday Clock has fluctuated over the years based on scientists’ assessment of global threats. For the past two years, the clock has been set at 90 seconds to midnight, reflecting concerns about various global crises, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a potential nuclear arms race, ongoing violence in Gaza, and the deepening climate crisis.

However, on Tuesday, the Bulletin revised the time to 89 seconds to midnight. The primary reason for this adjustment is a lack of sufficient progress in addressing key challenges such as nuclear risk, climate change, biological threats, and the rapid development of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence.

“We set the clock closer to midnight because we do not see sufficient, positive progress on the global challenges we face, including nuclear risk, climate change, biological threats, and advances in disruptive technologies,” said Daniel Holz, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board chair, during a news briefing. Holz, who is also a professor at the University of Chicago’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Astrophysics, added that nuclear-armed countries are expanding their arsenals, spending billions on weapons that could potentially destroy civilization multiple times over.

Doomsday Clock Takes Note of Disruptive Technologies and Misinformation

Holz also pointed to the rapid development of disruptive technologies, including AI, biotechnology, and space exploration, which have outpaced regulations designed to mitigate their risks. Additionally, the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories, exacerbating the already critical global threats, was also noted.

“All of these dangers are greatly exacerbated by a potent threat multiplier — the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories that degrade the communication ecosystem and increasingly blur the line between truth and falsehood,” Holz explained.

The Purpose and Background of the Doomsday Clock

Founded by scientists involved in the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists initially used the Doomsday Clock to track nuclear threats. However, in 2007, the Bulletin decided to expand its scope to include the threat of climate change.

Over the past 78 years, the clock’s time has shifted, reflecting the evolving dangers humanity faces. The Bulletin’s Science and Security Board, in consultation with the Board of Sponsors, including nine Nobel laureates, sets the time each year. The Board of Sponsors, first established by Albert Einstein in 1948, includes prominent figures such as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the first chair.

The Consequences of Reaching Midnight

The clock has never reached midnight, and Bulletin President and CEO Rachel Bronson expressed hope that it never will. “When the clock is at midnight, that means there’s been some sort of nuclear exchange or catastrophic climate change that’s wiped out humanity,” she said. “We never really want to get there, and we won’t know it when we do.”

Although the Doomsday Clock cannot precisely measure global threats, Bronson views it as a success if it sparks public conversation and encourages action on critical issues like climate change and nuclear disarmament. For instance, in 2021, the Doomsday Clock was referenced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

Bronson emphasized that while the clock serves as a symbolic marker, the time can still be pushed back through concerted, bold actions. In 1991, the clock was moved the furthest away from midnight — 17 minutes — after the signing of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

