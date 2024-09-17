What is Hezbollah? Lebanon’s Militant Group Facing Communication Attack

Hezbollah, meaning "party of God" or "party of Allah," is a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group in Lebanon, backed by Iran. It was established in the 1980s during the Lebanese Civil War and has been led by Hassan Nasrallah since 1992.

Hezbollah, meaning “party of God” or “party of Allah,” is a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group in Lebanon, backed by Iran. It was established in the 1980s during the Lebanese Civil War and has been led by Hassan Nasrallah since 1992. The group controls much of Lebanon’s Shiite-majority regions, including parts of Beirut. Several nations, including the U.S. and Israel, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Hezbollah in conflict with Israel

Hezbollah’s longstanding conflict with Israel dates back to Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon in 1978. According to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), even after Israel withdrew from Lebanon in 2000, clashes with Hezbollah continued, including a war in 2006. The group has been linked to numerous terrorist attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets abroad, with evidence suggesting their operations extend to Africa, the Americas, and Asia, as reported by the CFR.

Hezbollah has also participated in the Syrian civil war, aligning with Iran and Russia to support the Syrian government. Politically, Hezbollah lost its majority in Lebanon’s Parliament in recent elections but remains a dominant force within the Shiite community and wields considerable military power.

How different is Hezbollah from Hamas?

Regarding its differences with Hamas, both groups reject Israel’s existence and are labeled as terrorist organizations by several countries, including the U.S. While Hezbollah belongs to the Shia branch of Islam, Hamas is Sunni. Hezbollah is based in Lebanon, controlling areas on Israel’s northern border, while Hamas governs Gaza on Israel’s southwestern border. Both groups receive support from Iran, forming part of Tehran’s network of proxy forces.

Following recent Hamas attacks, Hezbollah has been involved in skirmishes along the Israel-Lebanon border. The Israeli military reported neutralizing infiltrators from Lebanon, while Hezbollah acknowledged the loss of three militants. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett remarked that Hezbollah is testing Israel with smaller incursions, and the U.S. expressed concern about Hezbollah opening a second front in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. has stationed the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group as a deterrent, signaling its support for Israel and warning Hezbollah and other potential actors in the region.

As for Iran’s role in the Hamas attack, White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that while Iran bears some complicity, no concrete evidence directly links Iran to the orchestration of the attack.

