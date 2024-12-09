What Is North Korea Trading With Russia In Exchange For Soldiers? US Reveals Shocking Details

The U.S. now says Russia is giving North Korea MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets in return for troops being sent to back up the Russian war effort in Ukraine. The military partnership has deepened to an extent that makes advanced technology transfers and regional destabilization concerns.

The United States has revealed shocking information about the growing military ties between North Korea and Russia. According to the head of the U.S. Pacific Command, Russia is going to give North Korea advanced fighter jets in exchange for the thousands of soldiers Pyongyang has reportedly sent to support Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

This military cooperation is a significant shift in the dynamics of international alliances and raises concerns about its potential consequences.

North Korean Troops Sent To Russia’s War Front

US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo confirmed that North Korean forces have been deployed on Russian front lines in the region of Kursk where Ukrainian forces have been trying to mount a counter offensive against Russian troops since the month of August.

However, while Paparo acknowledged that these North Korean soldiers are positioned in active combat zones, he clarified that they have not yet engaged in fighting. This statement contradicts the claims of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who previously suggested that the North Korean forces had already participated in the conflict.

North Korean soldiers in the conflict zone of Ukraine: A deeper commitment by the two countries to supporting Russia’s war effort and a growing military alliance.

Fighter Jets For North Korea

Reports indicate that it will provide North Korea’s MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets in exchange for the involvement of North Korean troops in its forces. The above-mentioned Soviet-era jet was introduced over four decades ago, and its influence on North Korea’s airpower is expected to make a huge difference. MiG-29 and Su-27 are not actually considered modern platforms, yet they are still formidable pieces of equipment that will probably give Pyongyang a strategic uplift in its air force ability.

Admiral Paparo said that even though they are old, these aircraft are still very potent weapons in the arsenal of North Korea. Traditionally, North Korea has acquired its combat aircraft from the Soviet Union and later from China. South Korea, on the other hand, has more advanced aircraft, including U.S.-made F-15s, F-16s, F-35 stealth fighters, and the indigenous KAI T-50.

Escalating military cooperation between Russia and North Korea has sent alarm bells around the world. The United States and its allies have grave concerns about the transfer of advanced military technology resulting from these expanded ties for the development of North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs. The United Nations has been sanctioning Pyongyang for years due to its weapons programs, and the presence of Russia being able to help circumvent that could be quite problematic.

Recent reports indicate that the two countries have had mutual military exchanges in the past few months. The defense chief of South Korea recently confirmed that Russia had sent air defense missiles to North Korea, likely in return for Pyongyang’s contribution of fresh troops to the Russian cause. Seoul has also accused North Korea of sending large quantities of munitions to replenish Russia’s dwindling stockpiles, further deepening the military collaboration between the two countries.

It appears that Ukraine, in its military equipment needs, would still have to rely on aging fighter jets such as the F-16 fighter jets supplied by European allies. Ukraine has been ordered more F-16 next year, with France confirming that it would send some Mirage 2000 fighters, which have been operational for over 40 years, just like the MiG-29 and the Su-27. However, the dynamics of the current war in Ukraine are complicated because both sides are relying on outdated military technology, plus the rapidly shifting alignments of global military powers.

Growing North Korea-Russia Alliance

The growing partnership between Russia and North Korea has raised regional and international concerns. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin labeled the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the front lines of Russia a “dangerous and destabilizing escalation.” This is a point that reflects increased tensions and broader implications.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a historic military cooperation agreement. Both nations have tried to tone down the importance of the pact, saying it does not threaten countries that are not engaging in hostile actions. But the growing military contacts between the two nations and North Korean troops deployment together with the transfer of fighter jets have raised the alarms for further destabilization within the region.

