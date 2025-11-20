LIVE TV
Home > World > What Led To The Horrific Train Collision In Czech Republic Leaving 42 Injured? Early Evidence Reveals Crucial Detail

What Led To The Horrific Train Collision In Czech Republic Leaving 42 Injured? Early Evidence Reveals Crucial Detail

A major train collision in the Czech Republic injured at least five people seriously and 40 others slightly. The crash, 132 km south of Prague, prompted a full evacuation. Officials say early evidence suggests one train may have overrun a stop signal as investigations continue.

Two trains collide in Czech Republic, injuring dozens (PHOTO: X)
Two trains collide in Czech Republic, injuring dozens (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 20, 2025 16:20:07 IST

What Led To The Horrific Train Collision In Czech Republic Leaving 42 Injured? Early Evidence Reveals Crucial Detail

At least five people were seriously injured and 40 people were injured in the Czech Republic after two passenger trains collided on Thursday, leaving at least five people injured and 40 people slightly injured, the officials and local media reported.

According to fire rescue services, the crash happened in one of the areas about 132 km south of Prague. It said all the passengers in the two trains were evacuated.

A spokeswoman of a regional hospital informed a news agency, CTK, that five individuals had sought admission with severe wounds.

On X, Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the crash was under investigation but there was some preliminary information to the effect that one of the trains must have overrun a signal in the stop position. 



First published on: Nov 20, 2025 4:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS