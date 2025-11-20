At least five people were seriously injured and 40 people were injured in the Czech Republic after two passenger trains collided on Thursday, leaving at least five people injured and 40 people slightly injured, the officials and local media reported.

According to fire rescue services, the crash happened in one of the areas about 132 km south of Prague. It said all the passengers in the two trains were evacuated.

A spokeswoman of a regional hospital informed a news agency, CTK, that five individuals had sought admission with severe wounds.

On X, Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the crash was under investigation but there was some preliminary information to the effect that one of the trains must have overrun a signal in the stop position.

Express train COLLIDES with another passenger train in southern Czech Republic, injuring dozens of people Will they blame this one on Russia too? pic.twitter.com/xbesgX0I8V — RT (@RT_com) November 20, 2025

