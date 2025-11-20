LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

The island will be located about 30 km off the coast of Sindh, near Sujawal, close to the River Indus. Sujawal is around 130 km from Karachi, Pakistan’s main commercial hub.

Pakistan building a new island
Pakistan building a new island

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 15:40:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

Pakistan is set to build its first-ever artificial island to boost oil and gas exploration, following interest sparked by US President Donald Trump. The project comes months after Trump praised Pakistan’s “massive oil reserves.” 

The island will be located about 30 km off the coast of Sindh, near Sujawal, close to the River Indus. Sujawal is around 130 km from Karachi, Pakistan’s main commercial hub. Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) will construct the island, which will be six feet high to protect drilling operations from high tides. The company aims to complete construction by February next year and start work immediately, with plans to drill around 25 wells, PPL general manager Arshad Palekar told Bloomberg.

Countries like the UAE, Japan, and China have built such islands to increase production capacity or for land reclamation. These islands allow workers to live and operate on-site, saving time and costs compared to traditional offshore rigs. But for Pakistan, building such an island is unprecedented.

Experts warn the project carries risks. Pakistan ranks 50th in global crude oil reserves and imports over 80% of its oil. Its current daily production is roughly one-tenth of India’s. Previous offshore drilling efforts, such as the Kekra-1 well near Karachi in 2019, failed to find oil and led international companies like Exxon Mobil, Kuwait Petroleum, Shell, and TotalEnergies to exit the market.

Trump’s remark on Truth Social, suggesting Pakistan has massive untapped oil reserves and that India might become a buyer, has fueled optimism. The country has recently signed offshore exploration licenses with several firms, including PPL.

The island is being built near the Indus basin, close to India’s Bombay High, which does hold oil. While the location could have potential, finding exploitable reserves remains uncertain.

Public reactions have been mixed. Some social media users criticized the move as an expensive gamble based on a single Trump comment, while others suggested the island could serve only elite interests.

ALSO READ: US Report Reveals Shocking Details On India’s Rafale: Bankrupt Pakistan’s Close Friend China Ran AI Disinformation Campaign After Operation Sindoor

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 3:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumppakistan

RELATED News

New US Report Hints How Many Jets Pakistan Likely Lost During Operation Sindoor

Donald Trump To Meet ‘Communist’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

LATEST NEWS

‘Intellectuals Turning Terrorists More Dangerous’: Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court, Opposes Bail For Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam

Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Based On An Indian Army Major Who Went Undercover With Long Hair And Beard? All You Need To Know About Real-Life Hero

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Accuses Priya Sachdev of Withholding Tuition Fees for Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter; calls it ‘Pure Robbery’

Anil Ambani Under ED Radar: Rs 9,000 Crore Empire Frozen Across India!

‘Friend Vomited 20 Times In 15 Minutes,’ Indian Woman Recalls Thailand Horror After Consuming Gummies, Ends Up Paying Rs. 1 Lakh In Treatment

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Tejashwi Yadav’s First Message For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Massive Setback For Mahagathbandhan

Who Is Aditya Dhar? Yami Gautam’s Husband Is Gradually Taking Over Bollywood, Dhurandhar Director Is Quietly Minting Crores And Building Massive Net Worth

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How
Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How
Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How
Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

QUICK LINKS