Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
What’s Behind The Seismic Surge? Tibet Endures 20 Earthquakes In Just 24 Hours

Tibet experienced 20 earthquakes within 24 hours, starting with a powerful 7.1-magnitude tremor near the Nepal-Tibet border. With over 120 dead and 400 trapped, rescue efforts continue amidst challenging terrain and fears of aftershocks.

What's Behind The Seismic Surge? Tibet Endures 20 Earthquakes In Just 24 Hours

A devastating series of earthquakes struck Tibet over a span of 24 hours, claiming over 120 lives and trapping more than 400 people under debris. The disaster began with a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday in the Xizang region near the Nepal-Tibet border, followed by over 20 aftershocks. Rescue operations have been underway for two days as emergency teams battle rugged terrain and challenging weather conditions.

Unprecedented Seismic Activity

This includes 10 others that measured above 6.0 on the Richter scale. The recent earthquake, which hit early Wednesday at 4.0 magnitude, added to fear in the area already battered by destruction. Despite regular earthquakes that measure at least 3.0 magnitude in Tibet, anything above 7.0 is exceptional, with just nine cases of such happening since the early 1900s.

It is determined that the disaster epicentre occurred in Tingri County, along the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Extensive fault lines are generated because of this collision, making the Tibetan plateau one of the world’s most seismically vulnerable regions.

Rescue Efforts Under Extreme Conditions

Difficult conditions have marred the rescue operations as the emergency personnel navigated through the remote and mountainous terrain. More than 1,000 homes were damaged and rendered numerous residents without shelter. Many villages are strewn with rubble, crushed vehicles, and fallen structures.

Footage from affected areas shows rescue teams scaling mounds of debris with ladders, searching tirelessly for survivors. The high altitude of over 4,200 meters (13,800 feet) adds another layer of difficulty, posing health risks and logistical challenges for emergency workers.

Lives On The Line

The immediate area affected by the disaster includes three townships and 27 villages within 20 kilometres of the epicentre. According to Chinese state media, about 6,900 residents live in these zones, many of whom are still waiting for aid. Seismologists warn that aftershocks are likely, urging locals to remain cautious as rescue teams continue their operations.

Filed under

Tibet Earthquake

