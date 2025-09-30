Which Country Is The World’s Biggest Arms Exporter? Not Russia, China, Israel, UK, France, Name Is…

Amid rising global tensions and conflicts between the major powers, defence spending has reached new heights. Many countries are rapidly building their military strength, creating high demand for weapons. This is proving to be a golden period for arms-exporting nations.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) Yearbook 2025, the United States is the world’s number one arms exporter. The report states that the US will likely remain the largest supplier of weapons for the foreseeable future, with no major rival challenging its position anytime soon.

The SIPRI report highlights that global military spending has grown sharply. From 2015 to 2025, defence spending rose by 37 percent. In 2024 alone, several countries increased their military spending to 2.5 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Nine nuclear-armed nations also upgraded their nuclear programs last year. These countries did not just maintain their existing stockpiles but also introduced modern versions of nuclear weapons.

While India is among the top defence spenders, it does not feature in the list of the world’s top 10 arms exporters.

Russia remains India’s biggest supplier, providing about 36 percent of New Delhi’s total arms imports. However, India has been diversifying its defence partnerships. France, Israel, and the United States have become important sources of advanced weaponry in recent years.

As global conflicts intensify, arms exports and imports are set to play a major role in shaping international power dynamics. For now, the United States remains firmly in control of the global arms trade.

