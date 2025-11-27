LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt donald trump Mohammed Siraj AY 2025-26 refund afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan cheating rumors chatgpt
LIVE TV
Home > World > White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

White House Shooting: A targeted shooting left two National Guardsmen critically injured. President Donald Trump blamed lax vetting of Afghan migrants. The suspect was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Trump called the attack an act of terror. Hours later, USCIS announced an indefinite pause on Afghan immigration case processing pending new security reviews.

Donald Trump condemns White House-area shooting, Afghan suspect identified; USCIS halts Afghan immigration processing amid security review. Photo: X.
Donald Trump condemns White House-area shooting, Afghan suspect identified; USCIS halts Afghan immigration processing amid security review. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 27, 2025 09:41:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

White House Shooting: On the eve of Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump delivered a somber national address hours after a man shot two National Guardsmen near the White House, leaving both in critical condition. The shooting, described by Trump as a targeted attack on Americans in uniform, occurred Wednesday afternoon just blocks from the presidential residence.

Department of Homeland Security Identifies Suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump referred to the suspected shooter as a “foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hell hole on earth.”

FBI believes it has identified the suspect. The initial identification matches a Washington state resident who reportedly immigrated from Afghanistan in 2021.

Later, the Department of Homeland Security formally identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

President Donald Trump Calls Shooting “Act of Terror”

Trump condemned the attack in stark terms, calling it a “heinous assault” and “an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror.”

“It was a crime against our entire nation,” he said. “It was a crime against humanity.”

The president directed pointed criticism at former President Joe Biden, accusing him of failing to properly vet migrants who entered the United States during his administration. Biden oversaw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

In the address, Trump labeled Biden “a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country,” alleging that “20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners” entered the U.S. during Biden’s tenure, calling that influx “a risk to our very survival.”

Donald Trump on Re-Examining Afghan Immigration

Trump urged authorities to reassess immigration records tied to Afghanistan.

“We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country,” he said.

The president also broadened his criticism to other immigrant groups, singling out Somali communities in Minnesota. He accused Somali immigrants of “ripping off our country and ripping apart that once-great state,” and described Somalia as a nation with “no laws, no water, no military, no nothing.”

USCIS Pauses Afghan Immigration Processing

Following Trump’s speech, US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that processing of immigration cases involving Afghan nationals has been halted.

“All immigration cases related to Afghan immigrants is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols,” the agency posted on X.

“The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission,” USCIS said.

Also Read: 

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1rahmanullah lakanwalus newswhite house shootingWorld news

RELATED News

Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Watch Moments After Two National Guard Troops Shot Near White House

‘Will Pay a Very Steep Price’: Donald Trump Issues Fierce Warning After 2 National Guard Troops Shot Near White House in DC

‘fire spread very rapidly’: What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 44 and 279 ‘uncontactable’

Shooting Near White House in Washington DC: Multiple Injured, Including 2 National Guard Soldiers, Trump Away From Danger

LATEST NEWS

Nifty Hits All-Time High After 14 Months; Here Are The Key Factors Behind Market Surge

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (27.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27.11.2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (27.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

‘Worst Airline Experience’ Mohammed Siraj Slams Air India Express For Failing To Assist Stranded Passengers

Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Review: Eleven, Will Byers, Vecna, Dustin, Hopper, And The Hawkins Crew Return In A Dark, Emotional Start To The Final Chapter

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing
White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing
White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing
White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

QUICK LINKS