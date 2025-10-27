Who Is Afira Bibi, Wife Of Pulwama Attack Mastermind, Now Joins Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Women’s Wing, Her New Role Is…

The women’s wing of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has a new member. Afira Bibi, the wife of Pulwama attack mastermind Umar Farooq, has been appointed to the group’s Shura (council), according to reports. With her inclusion, Jaish has strengthened its women’s brigade, known as Jamaat-ul-Mominat.

Who is Afira Bibi?

Afira Bibi’s husband, Umar Farooq, played a key role in planning the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. He was later killed by security forces in an encounter at Dachigam National Park in March 2019.

According to media reports, Afira will work closely with Sadia Azhar, the sister of Jaish chief Masood Azhar. Both women will oversee Jamaat-ul-Mominat’s activities and help expand its influence among women in Pakistan. Intelligence inputs suggest that the organisation’s women’s unit plays a major role in spreading Jaish’s propaganda and recruiting women under the pretext of “religious education” and “social work.”

Officials have raised concerns that Afira’s appointment is part of a larger plan by Jaish to use women as a tool for radicalisation. By presenting their movement as one of “women’s empowerment,” the group is attempting to gain sympathy and attract new recruits while continuing its extremist agenda.

Multiple media reports claim that Pakistan has resumed large-scale financial and logistical support for terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed. Through Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the outfit aims to build a network of women who can help promote its ideology and participate in subversive activities.

Intelligence agencies have warned that this strategy could mark a dangerous shift in Jaish’s operations. The recruitment of influential women like Afira Bibi and Sadia Azhar shows the group’s intention to use female-led initiatives as a cover for spreading radicalisation.

