Pakistan Terror Group Jaish-e-Mohammed Launches Online ‘Jihadi Course’ For Women, Fee Is…

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has launched an online course titled “Tufat al-Muminat” to recruit and indoctrinate women under its newly formed women’s wing, Jamat ul-Muminat, officials familiar with the matter said.

The 40-minute daily sessions, starting November 8, will be conducted online by JeM chief Masood Azhar’s sisters, Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar. Participants are being asked to pay 500 Pakistani rupees as a “donation” to join the course, which focuses on religious and jihad-oriented teachings aimed at building a female support network for the terror outfit.

“Women from families of JeM leaders, including Azhar’s relatives, will teach participants about their duties from the perspective of jihad and Islam,” an official said.

The move follows Azhar’s announcement of Jamat ul-Muminat on October 8 at JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur. A follow-up event titled Dukhtaran-e-Islam was later held in Rawalkot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to mobilise female participation in the new unit.

Reports say JeM’s shift to online platforms reflects its attempt to bypass Pakistan’s conservative social restrictions on women’s mobility. The strategy reportedly aims to create a women’s force modelled after groups like ISIS, Hamas, and LTTE, potentially even for suicide missions or logistics support.

The course fee, officials added, also highlights how Pakistan-based terror outfits continue to raise funds through new means despite Islamabad’s claims of compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines.

Masood Azhar has appointed his younger sister, Sadiya Azhar, widow of slain JeM commander Yusuf Azhar, as the head of Jamat ul-Muminat. Other key members include Safia Azhar and Afreera Farooq, wife of Pulwama attack conspirator Umar Farooq, according to reports.

