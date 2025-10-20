LIVE TV
It Brought Pakistan To Its Knees: PM Modi Hails INS Vikrant's Role In Operation Sindoor As He Celebrates Diwali With Indian Navy Personnel

Continuing his Diwali tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival with India’s armed forces aboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast. Addressing Navy personnel, he praised their bravery and compared the ocean’s glow to millions of Diwali diyas.

PM Modi celebrating Diwali with Navy personnel (PHOTO: X)
PM Modi celebrating Diwali with Navy personnel (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 20, 2025 13:39:08 IST

Narendra Modi continues the Diwali tradition. Every Diwali, you’ll find him celebrating the festival of lights with India’s armed forces. This year, he hopped aboard the INS Vikrant, yes, the massive, home-grown aircraft carrier off the coasts of Goa and Karwar. 

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali 2025 with Indian Navy Aboard INS Vikrant

He addressed a big crowd of Navy folks, calling them “brave.” Modi said he felt lucky to celebrate Diwali with them like, out there in the middle of the ocean, with the ship on one side and his “brave soldiers” on the other. It’s got big movie-scene energy, you know?

PM Modi got poetic for a second too. He compared the sun shining on the ocean to a million Diwali diyas, all thanks to the Navy. 

He went on to praise INS Vikrant as a symbol of what India’s armed forces can pull off. He even said it brought Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor kicked off in May, after a terror attack in Pahalgam. Indian forces hit back with coordinated strikes, Modi says the teamwork was so tight, Pakistan had no choice but to surrender. 

But Vikrant isn’t just a warship to Modi. For him, it’s proof that 21st-century India is all about hustle, talent, and grit. He kept coming back to how special his night on the ship was, saying he could feel the energy and patriotism, especially when the Navy sang songs about Operation Sindoor. He basically admitted there aren’t words for what it’s like to stand on that deck with the crew.

PM Modi posted pics from the celebration on X (formerly Twitter, but whatever. He said, sure, everyone wants to spend Diwali with family, and for him, that means being with the armed forces. 

Last year? He was out near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch, celebrating with BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force folks. 

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2025: Laxmi Pooja Date, Timings, and Auspicious Muhurat For Divine Blessings

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 1:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS