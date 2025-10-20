It Brought Pakistan To Its Knees: PM Modi Hails INS Vikrant’s Role In Operation Sindoor As He Celebrates Diwali With Indian Navy Personnel

Narendra Modi continues the Diwali tradition. Every Diwali, you’ll find him celebrating the festival of lights with India’s armed forces. This year, he hopped aboard the INS Vikrant, yes, the massive, home-grown aircraft carrier off the coasts of Goa and Karwar.

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali 2025 with Indian Navy Aboard INS Vikrant

He addressed a big crowd of Navy folks, calling them “brave.” Modi said he felt lucky to celebrate Diwali with them like, out there in the middle of the ocean, with the ship on one side and his “brave soldiers” on the other. It’s got big movie-scene energy, you know?

PM Modi got poetic for a second too. He compared the sun shining on the ocean to a million Diwali diyas, all thanks to the Navy.

Highlights from INS Vikrant, including the Air Power Demo, a vibrant cultural programme and more… pic.twitter.com/Br943m0oCC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025

People love celebrating Diwali with their families. And so do I, which is why every year I meet our army and security personnel who keep our nation safe. Happy to be among our brave naval personnel on the western seaboard off Goa and Karwar on Indian Naval Ships with INS Vikrant… pic.twitter.com/Pb41kQnMMR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025

He went on to praise INS Vikrant as a symbol of what India’s armed forces can pull off. He even said it brought Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor kicked off in May, after a terror attack in Pahalgam. Indian forces hit back with coordinated strikes, Modi says the teamwork was so tight, Pakistan had no choice but to surrender.

But Vikrant isn’t just a warship to Modi. For him, it’s proof that 21st-century India is all about hustle, talent, and grit. He kept coming back to how special his night on the ship was, saying he could feel the energy and patriotism, especially when the Navy sang songs about Operation Sindoor. He basically admitted there aren’t words for what it’s like to stand on that deck with the crew.

PM Modi posted pics from the celebration on X (formerly Twitter, but whatever. He said, sure, everyone wants to spend Diwali with family, and for him, that means being with the armed forces.

Last year? He was out near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch, celebrating with BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force folks.

