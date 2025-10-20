Happy Diwali 2025: Laxmi Pooja Date, Timings, and Auspicious Muhurat For Divine Blessings

The lights are up, the dishes are prepared, and shopping is done. Everyone around the globe is all set to celebrate the festival of lights with enthusiasm and immaculate vibes.

This year, Diwali is celebrated on 20 October 2025. On this day, Laxmi Pooja is one of the most sacred rituals and is celebrated with great devotion to impress Laxmi maa, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Goddess Laxmi is welcomed in homes with lightened diyas and lights to drive away the darkness and negativity.

People around the world begin Diwali preparations in advance. They clean their houses, workplaces, and other things, as it is said that Maa Laxmi visits homes and workplaces that are clean and filled with positive energy to bring good luck, happiness, and abundance.

Rangolis are drawn at the entrance, and fresh flowers are kept at every corner of the house to adorn the house. Families then perform the Laxmi and Ganesh pooja together.

This day also marks the new financial year as per the Hindu Calendar.

The Auspicious Muhurat for Laxmi Pooja

The most auspicious time for Laxmi pooja is during the Pradosh kaal (evening), between 5:50 pm to 8:21 pm. Another extremely favourable time is around 7:11 pm to 9:08 pm. With that being said, people living in different regions and following different religions decide the pooja timing as per their sun signs and sunset time. If you are planning on performing the Laxmi pooja according to the Mahanishita Kaal, the timings will be from 11:41 pm to 12:32 am, October 21, and according to Simha Kaal, which will be from 1:38 am to 3:56 am, October 21.

