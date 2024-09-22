Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Who Is Anura Kumara Dissanayake? Marxist Leader Secured These Many VOTES To Become New President Of Sri Lanka

The NPP's platform focused on breaking the cycle of corruption and mismanagement that many believe has plagued Sri Lankan politics for decades. This message resonated with voters seeking systemic change.

Who Is Anura Kumara Dissanayake? Marxist Leader Secured These Many VOTES To Become New President Of Sri Lanka

Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake is poised to become the next President of Sri Lanka, as initial vote counts released on Sunday show him leading the race. With just over a million votes tallied, Dissanayake has secured 42% of the vote, putting him well ahead of his competitors.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa follows in second place with 33%, while the current President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, is trailing in third with approximately 17%, according to reports.

The 2024 presidential election, held on September 21, comes as Sri Lanka strives to recover from its worst-ever economic crisis and the political turmoil of 2022, which sparked widespread protests.

The election, contested by 38 candidates, has largely been a three-way contest between Dissanayake, Wickremesinghe, and Premadasa. Wickremesinghe was appointed by a parliamentary vote in July 2022 to complete the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term after the latter resigned.

Who is Anura Kumara Dissanayake?

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), has gained popularity by presenting himself as an agent of change, appealing to voters frustrated with the traditional political establishment.

His party, rooted in the JVP, a Marxist-oriented group focused on social justice and anti-corruption, has resonated with many. Born in Thambuttegama into a working-class family, Dissanayake first gained attention in the 1990s as a student leader advocating for communism in Sri Lanka. By 1998, he had joined the JVP’s politburo, the party’s decision-making body, according to Indian Express.

Dissanayake’s political career took off in 2000 when he won a seat in Parliament. He later served as a Cabinet minister in President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga’s government but resigned a year later. His first presidential bid in 2019 saw him garner only about 3% of the vote.

What Did Dissanayake Promise?

The NPP’s platform focused on breaking the cycle of corruption and mismanagement that many believe has plagued Sri Lankan politics for decades. This message resonated with voters seeking systemic change.

During his campaign, Dissanayake emphasized the need for political accountability, criticizing past leaders for failing to address the underlying causes of the economic crisis. The NPP’s manifesto also called for significant reforms in Sri Lanka’s education system, public health services, and solutions to housing shortages.

A pre-election survey had shown Dissanayake leading in voter preferences with 36%, followed by Premadasa, with Wickremesinghe in third place.

How Does the Sri Lankan Presidential Election Work?

Sri Lanka’s election system allows voters to rank three candidates in order of preference. If no candidate wins a majority, the top two candidates remain, and the votes of the eliminated candidates are redistributed based on the preferences indicated on their ballots.

The candidate with the most votes after this redistribution is declared the winner.

