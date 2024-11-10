Who Is Arsh Dalla, Close Aide Of Nijjar, Arrested In Canada?

Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist, was arrested in Canada for his involvement in a recent shootout. The wanted criminal is also linked to the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli.

Canadian authorities have arrested Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a prominent Khalistani terrorist and one of India’s most-wanted criminals, according to reports. Sources from Indian security agencies have confirmed that Dalla’s arrest was related to a recent shootout that took place in Milton, Canada, on October 27 or 28. Indian intelligence sources stated that Dalla, who is wanted for numerous criminal activities in India, has been residing in Canada with his wife.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) in Canada is investigating the shootout, and Indian authorities are closely monitoring the situation, coordinating with Canadian officials for more information.

Dalla, who was the acting head of the Khalistani Tiger Force, had been identified as the likely successor to the late terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Dalla Claims Murder of Congress Leader Baljinder Singh Balli

In September 2023, notorious Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla made a post on his social media account claiming responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli. Balli was shot dead at his residence in Moga district, Punjab. In the post, Dalla has apparently revealed that this was a murder and Balli had ruined his life and pushed him into the criminal underworld. Dalla also pinned the blame on the leader of the Congress for police custody taking of his mother, which gave him a sense of revenge thirst.

Terrorist Activities Of Arsh Dalla

Arsh Dalla, who is reported to be running a criminal and terror network in Punjab from his base in Canada, figures on the list of terrorists placed by the NIA. Reports suggest that in the last three to four years, Dalla has been instrumental in orchestrating various criminal and terrorist activities in Punjab, including multiple killings. Hailing from Moga, Dalla is known to have played a key role in furthering the Khalistani movement through his violent actions.

Punjab Police have been able to gain an upper hand in dismantling the entire spade of Dalla’s crime empire. Policemen were able to arrest some of his close associates whom he was involved in various acts of terrorism. Different dangerous armaments like IEDs, hand grenades, and some guns were seized during the raids. It all points to the serious threat that Dalla’s network poses as well as the strength of his influence: in Punjab and outside.

