Who Is Chip Roy? Texas Republican Targeted by Trump for a Primary Challenge

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, urged Republicans in Texas to consider challenging Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) in a primary, following Roy’s opposition to a proposed debt ceiling increase as part of ongoing government funding discussions.

Trump Criticizes Roy for ‘Obstruction’

Trump took to Truth Social to voice his displeasure, labeling Roy as “the very unpopular ‘Congressman’ from Texas” and accusing him of hindering the Republican Party’s success. “Chip Roy is getting in the way, as usual, of having yet another Great Republican Victory — all for the sake of some cheap publicity for himself,” Trump wrote. “Republican obstructionists have to be done away with.”

In a follow-up post, Trump expressed hope that “some talented challengers are getting ready in the Great State of Texas to go after Chip in the Primary. He won’t have a chance!” Trump also referenced Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), who lost a primary earlier this year after supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the presidential race. The president-elect suggested Roy could face a similar fate.

Chip Roy at odds with Trump

This is not the first time Rep. Roy has found himself at odds with Trump. In 2023, Trump suggested that Roy should face a primary challenge after the congressman endorsed DeSantis. However, by then, the filing deadline for Texas primaries had already passed.

Roy, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, has been an outspoken advocate for cuts to government spending, particularly as it relates to tax cuts planned for next year when Trump is expected to return to office.

The ongoing deadlock over raising the debt ceiling has become a point of contention, with Trump calling for lawmakers to either raise or abolish the debt ceiling in negotiations to fund the federal government. Many members of Congress, including Roy, have expressed opposition to such measures. This impasse has sparked concerns about a potential government shutdown, which could begin as early as Saturday morning if an agreement is not reached.

Chip Roy re-elected

Trump, however, remained resolute in his stance. “Our Country is far better off closing up for a period of time than it is agreeing to the things that the Democrats want to force upon us,” he posted on Truth Social.

Despite the criticism from Trump, Roy was easily reelected in November. His position on fiscal policy, including his insistence on spending cuts, continues to put him at odds with some members of the GOP who favor a more pragmatic approach to governance.

