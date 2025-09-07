Who is Decarlos Brown Jr? Homeless Man Arrested For Killing Ukrainian Refugee On North Carolina Train

A young Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, was killed in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August after fleeing her war-torn country. Police have arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr for her murder.

CCTV video showed the horrifying murder on the Lynx Blue Line light rail system. Zarutska was stabbed multiple times, including at least once in the throat.

The attack has sparked anger and grief online. “She ran from war in Ukraine. She came here for safety. And America FAILED her,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote on X. Another post read, “She was killed by a thug with several prior arrests for violent crimes in Charlotte.”

Authorities said Brown, who is homeless, was injured during the incident and taken to Atrium Health hospital. Once treated, he was charged with First Degree Murder.

Brown’s criminal history has added to the outrage. According to reports, he has spent much of his adult life in and out of jail. His record dates back to 2011 and includes crimes such as felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and making threats.

The New York Post reported that Brown even assaulted his own sister just months after being released from prison in 2020. The Daily Mail stated that he previously served five years behind bars for armed robbery. In January this year, he was again arrested after misusing the 911 system.

Court records also revealed disturbing behaviour. During a police welfare check, Brown claimed someone had put a “man-made” material inside his body that controlled when he ate or spoke. Officers told him it was a medical issue and not a police matter. Brown repeatedly called 911 and was later arrested.

