Who Is Emily Damari? British-Israeli Woman Held By Hamas, Now Set To Be Released After 15 Months

After 15 agonizing months in captivity, British-Israeli woman Emily Damari, 28, is finally set to be reunited with her family. Emily was one of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, during the group’s deadly raid on Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel. Her release is part of a ceasefire negotiation deal, marking the end of a harrowing ordeal for her and her loved ones.

Born and raised in Israel, Emily holds dual British citizenship through her mother Mandy, who hails from Addington, Surrey. Emily has always cherished her British roots, making annual visits to the UK and embracing Tottenham Hotspur as her favorite football team. Her warmth and generosity have left lasting impressions on her community, known for her welcoming barbecues and a tattoo that reads, “my mum is always right.”

On that fateful October morning, Emily was in her apartment at the peaceful kibbutz when Hamas militants turned it into a scene of terror. Mandy recounted how Emily was shot in the hand, injured by shrapnel in her leg, blindfolded, and forced into her own car. Her beloved dog Choocha was shot dead during the attack. Emily, along with 64 neighbors, was then taken into Gaza, beginning a nightmare that would span over a year.

Mandy, who was nearby during the attack, was spared due to her door jamming shut when Hamas soldiers tried to break in. For months, she remained silent about the ordeal, but eventually began speaking out to raise awareness. “One year has passed, and she is still in hell,” Mandy said at a rally in Hyde Park last year. Despite months without proof of life, she never gave up hope.

Now, Emily’s family anxiously awaits her return. Mandy expressed cautious optimism, saying, “It would be the most wonderful feeling in the world if she comes back. But I won’t believe it until I see and feel it for myself.”

Emily will be released alongside Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31. The announcement came after tense negotiations during which Benjamin Netanyahu briefly halted the ceasefire when Hamas failed to specify the hostages’ identities.

This release brings hope and relief, but also serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict. For Emily, the road to healing begins now, and her community stands ready to welcome her home with open arms.

