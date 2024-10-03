Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Who Is Emily Strite? Mother Of Four Found Dead In A Wooded Area Six Months After Going Missing

Authorities have confirmed that a Missouri mother of four who had been missing for nearly six months has been found deceased in a wooded area.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced that the body of 33-year-old Emily Strite, who was initially reported missing on April 20, was discovered around 45 miles southwest of St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided a statement on Tuesday regarding the discovery.

According to the statement, on September 28, deputies responded to the 4100 block of Frissell Road in De Soto after the property owner reported finding human skeletal remains. Medical and dental record comparisons by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the remains belonged to Strite, who had been reported missing in the De Soto area earlier this year.

Strite was last seen on April 12, reportedly leaving the area on foot in jeans and a dark blue hoodie. Authorities believed at the time that she left willingly.

The cause of Strite’s death remains undetermined, and investigators are still trying to determine how her body ended up in that location. There are currently no suspects or persons of interest, and the investigation into her disappearance and death is ongoing.

Following the confirmation, Strite’s mother requested via social media that people refrain from visiting or disturbing the site where her daughter was found. She asked for privacy and said that more details would be shared when available.

