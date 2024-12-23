Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero, one of Venezuela's migrants, was finally captured after an almost seven-month manhunt. He was charged with orchestrating a violent clash at the El Paso border in Texas after 211 migrants stormed over a fence. Carrasquero is now also facing rioting and assault charges.

Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

A seven-month manhunt by law enforcement has culminated in the arrest of Venezuelan migrant Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero, aged 22, in connection with an infamous violent riot at the El Paso border in Texas on March 2024, when hundreds of migrants stormed a border fence.

He is charged with having coordinated the whole violent melee and is suspected to have operated with other organized criminal groups that were involved in that incident.

The March Border Riot

The border clash in El Paso took place when a large contingent of 211 migrants managed to overpower national guardsmen stationed at a barrier to enter the United States. The scene was chaotic when rioters clashed with the soldiers, resulting in violence. In fact, some footage from the rioting event showed a migrant crush a soldier’s knee into the ground, which displayed the intensity and the risks faced by law enforcement in dealing with the situation.

It is believed that Carrasquero was the central coordinator behind this uprising. Reports state that he organized the riot and orchestrated the migrants in breaking through the wire fence. The officials feel that Carrasquero dropped a gate down using a rope to facilitate the inflow of the migrants to the United States. Allegedly, it has earned him charges in relation to rioting and assault.

Carrasquero was detained by the police shortly after the riot was videotaped. However, in a twist of events, federal officials released him before Texas state authorities could take over. Despite video evidence linking him to the riot, border agents reportedly failed to examine the footage thoroughly, which ultimately led to his early release.

The situation became even murkier when Carrasquero, after being released, reported to Border Patrol agents that he planned to go to Arizona. Still, he was later spotted in October during a traffic stop in Des Moines, Iowa. State police took him into custody after realizing there was an active warrant against his arrest from Texas.

Evidence And Testimonies from Witnesses Against Carrasquero

Internal reports and testimonies from other migrants indicate that Carrasquero was instrumental in the fracas. A migrant witness who assisted the investigation confirmed that Carrasquero was the ringleader of the mob, that he broke open the gate of the border using a rope, and that there was evidence of rioting and assault against him in the video footage of the riot.

Currently, Carrasquero is in state custody in El Paso, Texas, as he awaits the legal proceedings.

While Carrasquero’s arrest was a big break, it was not the only one connected to the March riot. A second suspect, 35-year-old Juan Jose Colorado Gutierrez, was apprehended shortly after the riot. Authorities had tracked him down because he was wearing an ICE ankle monitor at the time of his detention. The reasons for his monitoring are not clear, but his swift capture was attributed to this surveillance.

It is interesting that from the 211 migrants who initially formed part of the breach, 124 were let go by ICE. These releases were part of the general policy of the Biden administration to detain only people considered serious threats to national security.

Carrasquero’s Gang Ties

Relatedly, in a September 2024 statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott exposed that most of the rioters, including Carrasquero, were found to have connections with Venezuela’s infamous criminal gang called Tren de Aragua. Such revelations raise increasing concerns that border incidents increasingly involve organized crime and increase the complexities of law enforcement efforts.

This follows the violence the state witnessed, and to minimize deaths in confrontations at the border, Texas has now armed soldiers and police with non-lethal pepper ball weapons. In addition to this, the state is working on preventing the next occurrence as the tensions across the border keep increasing.

ALSO READ | Why Trump Wants To Rename Denali To Mount McKinley In Alaska?

Filed under

March Border Riot United States

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Why Trump Wants To Rename Denali To Mount McKinley In Alaska?

Why Trump Wants To Rename Denali To Mount McKinley In Alaska?

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox