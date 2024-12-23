Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Trump Wants To Rename Denali To Mount McKinley In Alaska?

President-elect Donald Trump intends to rename Denali, Alaska's tallest mountain, to Mount McKinley. He hailed McKinley for his contributions and said the name change would honor the former president, reversing Obama's 2015 decision.

Why Trump Wants To Rename Denali To Mount McKinley In Alaska?

During a speech given after the 2020 election, President-elect Donald Trump declared he would change the name of Alaska’s massive mountain from Denali back to Mount McKinley. This suggestion came after the decision under the presidency of Barack Obama to rename the mountain after years of controversy. This is why Trump wants the name restored and the story behind the name change in the first place.

At a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump spoke passionately about the proposed name change, asserting that Mount McKinley should be restored to honor former President William McKinley. “McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president,” Trump said during his AmericaFest speech. He emphasized McKinley’s significance in American history, particularly regarding his economic contributions.

They took his name off Mount McKinley. That’s what they do to people. President McKinley was the president that was responsible for creating a vast sum of money. That’s one of the reasons that we’re going to bring back the name of Mount McKinley, because I think he deserves it.

The mountain in question, Denali, is the tallest peak in North America, standing at 20,310 feet in the Alaska Range. Trump’s comments highlight a broader sentiment regarding national pride and the honoring of historical figures, particularly those connected to economic prosperity.

Renaming Of Mount McKinley

Mount McKinley was named in 1896 after William McKinley by a gold prospector. The Obama administration officially changed the name in 2015; the president renamed the summit Denali, which Alaska’s native Koyukon people had used to refer to the mountain for centuries. The Koyukon language term “Denali” translates into “the high one” or “the tall one,” reflecting the mountain’s impressive size.

For example, many Alaskans as well as Native American organizations welcome the name change into Denali because it celebrates heritage and long-standing cultures, but the decision faces vehement opposition from lawmakers at the home state of Ohio representing McKinley. During one of his visits in 2015 to Alaska, Obama pushed through for official restoration of the native’s traditional name.

Why This Controversy Persists

This issue really revolves around the more significant aspect, which is deeper and based on the lines dividing the preservation of legacy because of McKinley being such a powerful figure in America, while others have put up the argument that, after all, it would be Denali because this traditional name has great value both culturally and historically.

ALSO READ | TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

Filed under

Alaska donald trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox