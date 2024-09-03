Who Is Jasdeep Singh Gill? Nominated as Head Of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Know His Journey

Jasdeep Singh Gill has been appointed as the new spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, taking over from Gurinder Singh Dhillon. With a strong academic and professional background, Gill is set to lead RSSB into a new era of spiritual guidance.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) has announced Jasdeep Singh Gill as its new spiritual head. On September 2, 2024, Gill was nominated to take over the charge from Gurinder Singh Dhillon, who has been serving as the Sant Guru of RSSB. This transition marks a significant moment in the organization’s history, with Gill set to carry forward the spiritual leadership.

Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill?

Jasdeep Singh Gill is a highly educated individual with an impressive academic background. He completed his undergraduate studies in biochemical engineering and biotechnology from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He further pursued a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Apart from his academic achievements, Gill has made significant contributions to the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. He currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer at Cipla Limited, a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai.

What is Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB)?

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is a religious organization established in 1891 in India. The organization is dedicated to the principles of service and spirituality, guided by a living spiritual teacher. While its origins are in India, RSSB has a global presence, holding meetings in over 90 countries around the world.

Transition of Spiritual Leadership

The nomination of Jasdeep Singh Gill as the new spiritual head was formally announced by Devender Kumar Sikri, the secretary of RSSB, through an official communication known as Sikri. Sikri confirmed that Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has appointed Gill as the patron of RSSB, granting him the spiritual authority to give initiation (naam).

In his announcement, Sikri shared that Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon expressed his gratitude for the support and love he received from the sangat (community) after taking over from Huzoor Maharaj Ji. He has requested that the same love and affection be extended to Jasdeep Singh Gill in his new role.

Conclusion

The appointment of Jasdeep Singh Gill as the new spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas represents a new chapter in the organization’s spiritual journey. With his strong academic background and experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Gill is expected to lead RSSB with wisdom and dedication, continuing the legacy of his predecessors.