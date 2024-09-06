Who Is Marques Brownlee? TIME’s Top AI Influencer and Tech Review Guru

Marques Brownlee, renowned as MKBHD, has been featured in TIME magazine’s latest cover story highlighting the top 100 significant AI figures for 2024. Brownlee, a prominent YouTuber and tech reviewer, continues to make waves in both the tech and AI spheres.

A Distinguished Career in Tech and AI

Marques Brownlee, a graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology and a 2021 Under 30 alum, has built an impressive career in technology and digital media. His YouTube channel, MKBHD, boasts a following of over 19 million subscribers, and he is known for his in-depth reviews of the latest gadgets. Brownlee has interviewed some of the most influential figures in tech, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, META co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Apple founder Bill Gates. Notably, Musk selected Brownlee’s video as the winner of a national competition promoting Tesla’s Model S electric car.

Brownlee’s Critique of Emerging Technologies

Brownlee’s candid reviews extend beyond traditional gadgets to include critiques of cutting-edge technology. In April of this year, he publicly criticized the Humane Ai Pin and Rabbit r1, new devices that aim to challenge conventional smartphones. Describing these devices as “the new worst product I’ve ever reviewed” and “barely reviewable,” Brownlee was vocal about their “half-baked features” and “brutally bad” battery life. His forthright approach earned him both praise and backlash.

Despite criticism, Brownlee defended his stance, emphasizing the importance of honesty in his reviews. “These companies already know about these downsides,” he remarked. “At best you could say I’m accelerating whatever is already happening.” His commitment to truthful evaluations reflects his dedication to maintaining transparency with his audience.

Navigating AI and Its Implications

Brownlee frequently incorporates AI into his content creation process, using it to brainstorm video ideas and edit thumbnails. During a February video discussing OpenAI’s Sora, he pondered the existential implications of AI. “If this is trained on all videos that have ever been made by humans, then surely it can’t be innovative and creative in ways humans haven’t already been,” he said.

OpenAI has not clarified whether Sora was trained using YouTube content, though Brownlee and other tech firms have used such videos to train models, often against platform terms of service. Brownlee has expressed concerns about this practice, feeling as though he is “donating this material against my will,” though he has reconciled with the situation.

Looking forward, Brownlee envisions a future where creators receive compensation from AI engineers for the use of their content, similar to how YouTubers earn a share of ad revenue from the platform.

A Champion on and off the Field

In addition to his tech career, Brownlee is a celebrated professional ultimate frisbee player. He is the 2022 WFDF World Champion with the New York PoNY team in the Open Category. Reflecting on a standout play, he described his pass from midfield as “a million feet in the air.”

Brownlee will represent Team USA at the World Ultimate Championships in Gold Coast, Australia, this week, showcasing his dual talents in both technology and sports.

Marques Brownlee’s inclusion in TIME’s top 100 AI figures underscores his significant impact on technology and digital media. His influential reviews and forward-thinking perspective on AI continue to shape discussions in the tech world.

