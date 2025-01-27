Matthew Huttle, a man recently pardoned for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Indiana on Sunday. The 42-year-old’s death followed an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly resisted arrest.

An Indiana man, who had recently received a pardon for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the incident took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. when a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Matthew Huttle, 42, on a traffic violation.

Details of the Incident

According to a statement released by local authorities, Huttle resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of a firearm. A struggle ensued between Huttle and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon, fatally wounding Huttle. The sheriff’s office emphasized that the altercation was the catalyst for the officer’s use of force.

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” the release stated.

Sheriff Patrick Williamson requested an investigation by the Indiana State Police to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As per department policy, the deputy involved was placed on paid administrative leave. “Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased, as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle,” Sheriff Williamson said in his statement. He also mentioned that the name of the deputy would be released once approval was granted by State Police Detectives.

Matthew Huttle Involved in the Capitol Riot

The Jasper County coroner confirmed Huttle’s identity and conducted an autopsy, which was completed on Monday morning. Further details on the case have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Huttle was among those identified as participants in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

In August 2023, Huttle pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. He was sentenced to six months in federal prison, followed by 12 months of supervised release. However, this sentence became irrelevant in January 2025 when President Trump pardoned Huttle, along with nearly 1,500 others who were involved in the Capitol attack.

Uncle of Matthew Huttle and Additional Legal Outcomes

Court documents also revealed that Huttle had been at the Capitol that day with his uncle. Investigators obtained videos uploaded to Huttle’s Google account, which showed him on the premises. In one of the videos, Huttle could be heard saying, “A group of people are going to the Capitol, and I’m going to see if we can get inside.”

Security footage captured Huttle inside the Capitol, including in the crypt area of the building.

Huttle’s uncle was also involved in the events of January 6. Court records show he had been seen on video assaulting officers with a flagpole on the steps of the Capitol building. Like Huttle, his uncle entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He, too, was among those pardoned by President Trump.

