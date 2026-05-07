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Home > World News > Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians

Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians

Who is Mohamed Alabbar? Meet the Emaar founder and Burj Khalifa builder who praised Indian professionals for their hard work, discipline, and commitment at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi.

Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians
Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 03:49 IST

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Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians

Mohamed Alabbar, the billionaire founder of Emaar Properties and the man behind the iconic Burj Khalifa, has sparked widespread discussion after praising Indian professionals for their strong work ethic and discipline. Speaking during the Make it in the Emirates summit held in Abu Dhabi, Alabbar explained why Indians are often among his preferred hires. The Emirati businessman said that hard work, consistency, and commitment matter more than intelligence alone in building successful companies. His comments quickly went viral online, with many social media users debating work culture, dedication, and work-life balance.

Who Is Mohamed Alabbar?

Mohamed Alabbar is one of the Middle East’s most influential businessmen and entrepreneurs. He is the founder and managing director of Emaar Properties, the Dubai-based real estate company behind landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. 

Born in Dubai in 1956, Alabbar studied finance and business administration at Seattle University before beginning his career at the Central Bank of the UAE. He later became a key figure in Dubai’s economic development and worked closely with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

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Apart from real estate, Alabbar has investments across e-commerce, retail, banking, and hospitality sectors. He is also associated with businesses such as Noon.com and Americana Restaurants. According to Forbes, his estimated net worth currently stands at around $2.9 billion.

Mohamed Alabbar Praises Indians For Their Dedication

During his speech at the summit, Alabbar highlighted how Indian professionals are known for their availability and willingness to work under pressure. According to him, their commitment to responsibilities makes them highly valuable employees in fast-paced industries.

“The harder you work, the luckier you will get,” Alabbar said while discussing success and leadership. He further added, “There’s a saying, hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard, and this is why I like to hire Indians, because they answer the phone even at one o’clock in the morning.”

“My IQ Is Average, But My Hard Work Is The Best”

Alabbar also shared his personal philosophy on leadership and success. Stressing the importance of discipline and persistence, he explained that determination often outweighs natural talent. “I always tell people, from my own perspective, my IQ is average, but my hard work is the best,” he said. “I believe in hard work.”

The billionaire businessman noted that success requires constant monitoring, studying opportunities carefully, and taking calculated risks at the right time.

Hard Work Means More Than Long Hours

According to Alabbar, working hard does not simply mean staying busy for extended hours. He said successful business leaders must pay attention to execution, understand risks, and push teams toward delivering results consistently.

“You need to check your work. You need to study every opportunity and know where to take risks and bring people and monitor their work and keep pushing,” he explained during the discussion.

Alabbar believes companies that remain alert and adaptable during uncertain periods are more likely to survive economic downturns and global disruptions.

Lessons From COVID-19 And The 2008 Financial Crisis

Reflecting on global challenges such as the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabbar said businesses should focus on resilience before crises happen rather than reacting afterward.

“When you learn from 2008 and from COVID, you have to build an agile and resilient business that can handle these circumstances,” he said.

His comments highlighted the importance of preparing companies for sudden economic shocks, changing markets, and operational disruptions.

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Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians

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Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians
Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians
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