Who Is Paulette Thompson? Wife Of Brian Thompson Reveals SHOCKING Details Hours After Husband’s Fatal Murder

Details of the Incident The New York City Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of gunfire and found Thompson unconscious with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. He was transported to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Paulette Thompson, the wife of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, revealed on Wednesday, December 4 that her husband had been receiving threats before he was fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan.

In her first public comments since the tragic incident, Paulette told a leading news channel, “There had been some threats.” She mentioned that the threats were related to her husband’s role at UnitedHealthcare but added, “I don’t know details,” expressing her uncertainty about the specifics.

She also confirmed that law enforcement had informed her that the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack.” Paulette, who is focused on comforting their children, said she was still processing the information.

Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest by a masked assailant waiting outside the Hilton hotel early Wednesday morning as Thompson headed to a conference. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital but later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot and killed on the morning of December 4 in what officials have labeled a “brazen targeted attack.”

The shooting took place just before 7 a.m. near the Hilton Hotel on 54th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues in Midtown Manhattan. Thompson, 50, was in New York for UnitedHealth Group’s annual conference with analysts and investors.

(Viewer Discretion Advised) Shocking and horrifying: Security footage has captured the brutal murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this morning in New York City. pic.twitter.com/xvbV5sF62w — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 4, 2024

The suspect, wearing a mask, remains on the run, and authorities believe the attack was premeditated and deliberate, though the motive has not yet been determined.

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group expressed profound sadness over Thompson’s death, praising him as a “highly respected colleague and friend.” The company has pledged full cooperation with law enforcement and extended condolences to his family.

