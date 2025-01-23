President Donald Trump has nominated Sean Curran, the trusted head of his personal Secret Service detail, as the new director of the U.S. Secret Service. Curran’s bravery during a 2023 assassination attempt solidified his reputation as a fearless and capable leader.

President Donald Trump formally nominated Sean Curran, the head of his personal Secret Service security detail, to serve as the director of the U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday.

Curran, who gained national recognition as one of the agents who rushed on stage to protect Trump during an attempted assassination on July 13, had been widely anticipated to take on this leadership role. Announcing the nomination on Truth Social, Trump expressed his trust and confidence in Curran, calling it an “honor” to appoint him.

‘Sean Curran is a Great Patriot’

“Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service,” Trump wrote.

Trump praised Curran’s capabilities, describing him as a “brilliant leader” with extensive experience managing complex security operations.

“He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump stated. “I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.”

Sean Curran And Other Key Appointments Announced

In addition to Curran’s nomination, President Trump announced two other high-profile appointments on Wednesday.

Andrew F. Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants—the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s—was nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. Highlighting Puzder’s professional accomplishments, Trump lauded his leadership in rescuing the company from financial difficulties.

“During his 17-year tenure as CEO, Andy led the company out of serious financial difficulty, allowing it to survive, become financially secure, and grow,” Trump said in his announcement. “Andy will do an excellent job representing our Nation’s interests in this important region.”

L. Brent Bozell III to Lead U.S. Agency for Global Media

Conservative writer L. Brent Bozell III was named to head the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). In his statement, Trump emphasized Bozell’s deep understanding of global media and his commitment to American principles.

“Few understand the Global Media landscape in print, television, and online better than Brent,” Trump wrote. “He and his family have fought for the American principles of Liberty, Freedom, Equality, and Justice for generations, and he will ensure that message is heard by Freedom-loving people around the World.”

Bozell, a prominent figure in conservative media for decades, founded the Media Research Center in 1987 and is the nephew of National Review founder William F. Buckley, Jr. Last fall, Bozell authored a Fox News op-ed supporting Trump’s presidential bid, contrasting his record with that of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Trump has something Harris doesn’t: a winning record, a winning agenda, and a winning vision,” Bozell wrote. “All Donald Trump needs to do is tell his story, remind people what was accomplished during his presidency, and state simply he will do it again—both at home, where so many are suffering, and abroad, where the world nears a boiling point.”

