Who is Teresa Youngblut? Key Individual Involved In The Fatal Vermont Highway Shootout

Authorities have identified the individuals involved in a deadly highway shootout near the Canadian border earlier this week. The incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon on Interstate 91 in Vermont, left U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland and one other person dead. A third person was injured and remains in custody.

What Happened During the Traffic Stop During Vermont Highway Shootout

The confrontation unfolded around 3 p.m. when Border Patrol agents stopped a 2015 Toyota Prius Hatchback near Coventry, Vermont. According to officials, the occupants of the car initiated gunfire, leading to a shootout.

Authorities later confirmed that Felix Baukholt, a German national, and Teresa Youngblut, a resident of Washington state, were the two people in the vehicle. Baukholt was killed in the exchange, while Youngblut was injured and taken into custody.

Weapons and Tactical Equipment Found at the Scene At Vermont Highway

The FBI reported that agents recovered a significant cache of weapons and tactical gear from the scene. Items included two pistols, multiple ammunition magazines, a ballistic helmet, respirators, two-way radios, and several electronic devices.

An affidavit also detailed that investigators discovered packets of suspected cellphones wrapped in aluminum foil behind a Border Patrol vehicle after the incident.

Who is Teresa Youngblut? Key Individual in The Vermon Highway Shooting

Teresa Youngblut, 21, was identified as the driver of the Prius. Court records indicate that Youngblut allegedly fired a handgun at Border Patrol agents without warning. She was struck during the exchange of gunfire and was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, where she is receiving medical treatment.

Youngblut faces multiple charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington, including assaulting and impeding a federal employee and using a firearm in a violent crime.

Events Leading to the Vermont Highway Shootout

Court records reveal that Youngblut and Baukholt checked into a Lyndonville, Vermont, hotel on January 14. Hotel staff contacted police after noticing the pair wearing tactical-style black clothing and carrying protective equipment.

Earlier on the day of the shooting, law enforcement observed Baukholt and Youngblut at a Walmart in Newport, Vermont. Baukholt was seen purchasing aluminum foil, which he later used to wrap unidentified objects while seated in the car’s passenger seat.

Who is Felix Baukholt?

Felix Baukholt, identified as the registered owner of the Prius, was a German national with an expired visa. Officials reported that he was in the passenger seat during the traffic stop and attempted to draw a weapon before being fatally shot by Border Patrol agents.

Suspicious Behavior Before the Vermont Highway Shootout

Witnesses and law enforcement described unusual behavior from both Youngblut and Baukholt before the shootout. The hotel employee who reported them noted that Youngblut was openly carrying a firearm in a visible holster, which is legal in Vermont due to its open-carry laws.

Law enforcement attempted to engage in a casual conversation with the pair earlier in the day. However, they claimed to be looking for real estate and declined to speak further.