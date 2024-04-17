Who Is The Bishop Attacked At The Sydney Church? Mar Mari Emmanuel Is A Social Media Star With More Than 100K Subscribers On YouTube

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, known for his online presence and divisive preaching style, gained notoriety worldwide after being stabbed during a church service livestreamed from Sydney on Monday. The bearded clergyman, dressed in dark robes and holding a large cross, delivers sermons at the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church, covering topics from Bible teachings to controversial opinions on issues such as homosexuality, COVID vaccinations, Islam, and U.S. President Joe Biden’s election.

Despite his popularity on social media platforms like TikTok, where he has a significant youth following and received recognition from YouTube for reaching 100,000 subscribers in 2023, Emmanuel has faced criticism, hate, and online trolling. The attack on April 15 night, in which a male teenager stabbed him and other worshippers, occurred during one of his sermons at the church in western Sydney.

Footage circulated online showed the assailant expressing disagreement with Emmanuel’s views on Islam while being restrained by the congregation. Law enforcement officials indicated on Tuesday that the incident was a terrorist attack driven by suspected religious extremism.

READ MORE: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind , Among 40 AAP’s Gujarat Campaign Headliners

Emmanuel’s sermons, often shared widely online, include critiques of Islamic theology alongside expressions of solidarity with the Muslim community and support for causes like Palestinian rights. Despite his controversial stance, some supporters admire his articulate arguments and believe that physical violence is the only way to silence him.

In addition to his commentary on Islam, Emmanuel has also criticized aspects of the secular world, questioning Biden’s election, condemning his advocacy for LGBTQ rights, and encouraging former President Donald Trump to remain faithful to God and resist the influence of groups like the Freemasons.

Mary Anoya, whose family attends Emmanuel’s church, noted that his popularity surged during the COVID pandemic as more people turned to online platforms for religious content. Even students at her high school prefer watching Emmanuel’s sermons on TikTok.