Who Is The Tech CEO Caught Cheating His Wife At Coldplay Concert? Watch

Andy Byron, CEO of data startup Astronomer, became the center of viral speculation after concert footage surfaced on social media. The video, recorded at a Coldplay concert in Foxborough on July 16, showed Byron in a seemingly intimate moment with Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer.

As the pair appeared on the Kiss Cam, they quickly attempted to hide their faces. The clip triggered speculation about a possible affair, particularly as Byron is publicly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron.

Coldplay Frontman’s Comment Amplifies Attention

During the performance at Gillette Stadium, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin interacted with the crowd. When the couple appeared on screen, Martin joked, “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” The crowd erupted in laughter. The moment, though brief, went viral almost instantly, drawing over 23 million views across TikTok and X. Viewers began identifying the pair as Byron and Cabot, fueling allegations of workplace misconduct and personal infidelity.

Public Reaction and Identification of Couple

Internet users quickly matched the faces in the video with public LinkedIn profiles and company bios. Andy Byron, 50, has been married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, with whom he shares two children.

Kristin Cabot serves as the Chief People Officer at Astronomer. Bystanders at the concert initially saw the couple smiling, but their behavior changed the moment they appeared on the stadium screen, raising suspicions. Byron attempted to shield himself behind a barrier, while Cabot covered her face with her hands.

Who is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron has served as the CEO of Astronomer since July 2023. According to public records, he resides in Northborough, Massachusetts, with his wife and two children. Astronomer achieved unicorn status in 2022 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

The company recently relocated its headquarters to New York City. Before joining Astronomer, Byron held executive roles at Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, Vericenter, and BMC Software. His tenure in cybersecurity and tech has made him a notable figure in the startup ecosystem.

