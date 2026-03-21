Who Was Bilal Arif Salafi? LeT Commander Shot And Stabbed To Death In Muridke Shortly After Eid Prayers, Horrific Video Surfaces Online

Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Killed: The murder of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bilal Arif Salafi at the Markaz Taiba complex in Muridke, right outside Lahore, has thrown a spotlight on the deep divisions inside Pakistan’s terror networks.

LeT Commander stabbed and shot in Pakistan

Just minutes after Eid prayers ended, with several top Lashkar operatives present including Maulana Abu Zar and Maulana Abdul Rehman Abid.

Salafi was ambushed as he stepped out of the prayer area. One man shot him point-blank, and a woman stabbed him repeatedly, as per multiple reports.

Salafi didn’t survive the attack, despite his colleagues’ rush to get him to a hospital.

Sensitive content🚨🚨 Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was shot and stabbed to death inside the Markaz Taiba complex in Muridke, near Lahore, Pakistan, shortly after Eid prayers on Sunday. A man opened fire at close range, while a woman repeatedly stabbed him… pic.twitter.com/BMhVV7n54k — SK Chakraborty (@sanjoychakra) March 21, 2026

Eyewitness footage from inside the compound shows Salafi lying in a pool of blood. In the same clip, someone physically restrains Maulana Abu Zarr, Lashkar’s head of training, just adding to the sense of chaos and confusion within the organization.

Nobody really knows why Salafi was targeted. Early rumours point to internal power struggles or rival factions fighting for influence.

Who Was Bilal Arif Salafi?

Bilal Arif Salafi wasn’t just another operative. He’d been with Lashkar since 2005 and was key to their fundraising. The money he helped raise reportedly bought weapons and kept the group’s activities alive.

He lived in Taiba Colony with other senior commanders, which says a lot about his importance in the organization.

This incident is yet another reminder: even Pakistan’s most fortified terror group bases aren’t immune to bloody infighting. Internal rivalry seems to be tearing these outfits apart, right under the government’s nose.

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