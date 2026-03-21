Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Diego Garcia, What Do You Need To Know About US-UK Joint Base Located 4000 Kms Away In Indian Ocean

Diego Garcia Base: In a further intensification of the Middle East conflict, Iran tried to strike the US-UK military base at Diego Garcia, nearly 4,000 km distant in the Indian Ocean.

Iran Targets Diego Garcia: Failed Missile Strike Raises Global Security Alarm

Even though there are no reports of collateral damage or any form of injuries, it brought to serious consideration the ability of the Iran to strike objects in other parts of the world and not only the Gulf region. Iran is said to have launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at the military base.

Multiple officials of the US claimed that none of the missiles struck the base. It is said that one of the missiles even missed the target during its flight, and another one was shot down by the US using an SM-3 interceptor.

The attack has now become a concern to the US and other allies about Iran having the capacity of targeting attacks beyond its stated capacity.

It is interesting to note that Tehran had previously said its maximum range of missile was 2,000 kilometers. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi once said that Iran had deliberately limited its missile range to 2,000 kilometers.

What was the new military approach of the UK towards Iran?

The UK granted additional access to the US to use its military bases in the event of strikes on the Iranian missile bases, which is a substantial change in policy in the current conflict.

This will enable the US activities to involve attacking the Iranian missile functionality in the Strait of Hormuz and not the defensive one only.

As per reports, US officials that Iran could have targeted the base with the Khorramshahr-4 type missile. No official confirmation of this there is however. The reported range of the missile is said to be above 4,000 kilometres.

The Diego Garcia island strike was a pointer to the first missile usage on combat.

The Khorramshahr-4 is a liquid fuelled type of missile and can carry over one tonne of warhead. There is a variant of the missile deployment to cluster munitions as well. It is believed to be one of the most sophisticated models of the Khorramshahr family of missiles.

What do you need to know about Diego Garcia base?

The Iran Watch, which is an extension of Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control, states that Iran has operational missiles that can reach up to 4,000 kilometers. In the meantime, the Alma Research and Education Center in Israel projects a range of approximately 3000 kilometers with reports of continued development of larger range systems. Iran Israel War Live Updates

The Diego Garcia military base harbors a key strategic Diego Garcia because it is situated in an isolated island in the British Indian Ocean Territory. It is also a major base of US and UK military activities since it harbors bomb carriers, nuclear submarines and guided-missile destroyers.

As reports indicate, The United Kingdom has been negotiating to convey sovereignty of Diego Garcia and the larger Chagos Islands to Mauritius whilst retaining a ten years lease to keep on utilizing the territory by the military of the US and UK.

Nonetheless, the US President Donald Trump and a number of Republican legislators objected to this suggestion.

In the meantime, the UK on Friday (March 20) granted wider permission to the United States to target its military bases to attack Iranian missile positions that are used to strike ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know So Far