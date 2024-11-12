Who Was Richard Allen? The Shocking Truth Behind The Delphi Murders Conviction

Richard Allen, a registered pharmacy technician, resided within a five-minute driving distance from the crime scene. He and his wife , Kathy , lived in Delphi, Indiana , at least since 2006. There is no record of Allen having any prior arrests or convictions. (Read more below)

A notorious murder case in Indiana finally reached a conclusion with the unanimous verdict of a jury, condemning 52-year-old former drugstore worker Richard Allen to jail on November 10, 2024 , for his crime of brutally killing teenagers Abigail (Abby) Williams and Liberty (Libby) German. This case , which has been making national headlines for longer than one would care to remember, dates back to February 2017 , when the two girls vanished during a hike on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

Allen was convicted on two counts of murder and two counts of murder while committing kidnapping ; these charges could lead to 130 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20, 2024. As the verdict was announced, Allen remained still in the courtroom. His wife, Kathy Allen, apparently left saying, according to WTHR news , ” This isn’t over at all. ” A crowd in front of the courthouse erupted into cheers after the verdict was announced.

The Delphi Murders: What Happened to Abby and Libby?

On February 13, 2017, Abby Williams was dropped off by Libby’s older sister, Kelsi German, on County Road 300 North near the Hoosier Heartland Highway. Abby was 13 , and Libby was 14 at the time. The two girls headed off to hike on Monon High Bridge-one of the most prominent local monuments in rural Deer Creek Township. It was at that hour-2:07 PM -that Libby posted a picture of Abby walking across the bridge , the last known word from them.

When the girls did not appear at the pickup spot when Libby’s father arrived that afternoon, their families quickly began to look for them. When their disappearance continued for hours without any success in finding them, the authorities were called in. The next day at lunchtime, the bodies of the two teens were found beside the north bank of Deer Creek.

Richard Allen: The Killer Who Lived Close By

Richard Allen, a registered pharmacy technician, resided within a five-minute driving distance from the crime scene. He and his wife , Kathy , lived in Delphi, Indiana , at least since 2006. There is no record of Allen having any prior arrests or convictions . This all changed when, in 2022 , Allen was arrested in connection with the murders.

During the trial, prosecutors charged that Allen murdered the two teens by slitting their throats while they were hiking across the bridge. The defense pointed out that there was too much reasonable doubt to justify a conviction.

Indiana State Police Detective Brian Harshman confirmed that Allen was involved in the case through his confession during jailhouse calls to his mother and wife. Allen confessed to the murders and even mentioned a box cutter, the murder weapon, during these calls. Another inmate testified that Allen confessed to the crime and explained the details of the murders.

The Aftermath: A Community Finds Justice

Following the verdict, older sister Kelsi German wrote a moving tribute to Libby on Instagram by posting a picture of Abby and Libby with the caption: “Almost 8 years, today was the day. ” The message marked the bittersweet conclusion of a long and painful journey for the families, who have spent nearly eight years seeking justice for the two teens.

Allen’s conviction spelled closure to one of the most heart-wrenching cases to come out of Delphi. The end also brought to light a stark reminder: unsolved crimes live forever , and that law enforcement, in their relentless pursuit of justice, places it at the feet of victims and their loved ones.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Top Picks Signal Renewed U.S. Support For Israel, Tougher Stance On Iran