Thursday, January 2, 2025
Why Are Gaza’s Children Dying From Hypothermia?

Gaza’s harsh winter has claimed the lives of six infants due to hypothermia. Without aid, millions remain at risk in freezing conditions.

In Gaza, the harsh winter of 2024 has exposed a new danger: hypothermia. Amid ongoing conflict, displacement, and limited resources, six infants have tragically succumbed to this preventable condition in just one week. For the 2.3 million people in Gaza, including over one million displaced, the bitter cold has become a silent killer.

Hypothermia occurs when the body’s heat loss surpasses its production, leading to dangerously low core temperatures. Even mild cold, amplified by factors like rain or wind, can trigger hypothermia. Symptoms range from shivering and confusion to unconsciousness, and without intervention, it can result in cardiac arrest or death.

Infants are at greater risk due to their smaller body mass, which loses heat faster. Compounded by malnutrition—worsened by food and medical supply restrictions—many children lack the reserves needed to withstand the cold. In Gaza, shelters are inadequate, and heavy rains and winds worsen living conditions for those displaced.

Since October 2023, the blockade on essential supplies, including fuel, has intensified. Families lack heaters, electricity, or even firewood, leaving them exposed to freezing temperatures. Overcrowded shelters and destroyed infrastructure add to the misery, forcing residents to rely on makeshift fires for warmth.

Immediate humanitarian aid, including warm clothing, blankets, and medical supplies, is essential to combat hypothermia. Long-term solutions require lifting restrictions to ensure access to adequate shelter, fuel, and medical care.

For Gaza’s children, the fight against hypothermia is a fight for survival. As the world watches, swift action is needed to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

