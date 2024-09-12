Why Did NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban Resign?

Caban’s lawyers described him as a "dedicated public servant" and stated that he is not a target of the investigation but intends to fully cooperate with authorities.

New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned on Thursday amid a federal investigation into the department’s nightclub enforcement, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Caban, who became the city’s first Latino police commissioner in July 2023 after being appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, cited the recent developments as a “distraction” in an email sent to NYPD members, which was obtained by NBC News.

He expressed that his priority should remain on the department’s crucial work and the safety of NYPD officers. Caban added that he holds “immense respect” for the officers and that the department deserves a leader who can focus entirely on the mission of protecting New York City. This, he said, led to his “difficult decision” to step down.

Last week, Caban’s phone was seized as part of a federal corruption probe, coinciding with FBI raids at the homes of senior officials in Mayor Adams’ administration, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III.

The investigation also involves Caban’s twin brother, James Caban, who owns a nightclub security business. Investigators are examining whether James profited from his relationship with his brother and the NYPD.

Sources said the probe is looking into whether James acted as a liaison for bars and clubs in Midtown Manhattan and Queens, and whether those businesses received favorable treatment from local police precincts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York did not immediately comment on the matter.

This investigation is separate from another federal probe into whether Mayor Adams’ campaign received illegal contributions from foreign sources, including ties to the Turkish government. City Hall sources clarified that the recent raids appear unrelated to the Turkey investigation.

Adams has repeatedly declined to discuss the investigations and emphasized that no formal accusations have been made against him.

