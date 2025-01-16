Why Has Morocco Ordered For Mass Killing Of 3 Million Stray Dogs?

Morocco, which will co-host the tournament with Spain and Portugal, is facing international criticism for its approach to handling stray dogs in the lead-up to the event.

In preparation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Morocco, which will co-host the tournament with Spain and Portugal, is facing international criticism for its approach to handling stray dogs in the lead-up to the event. In an attempt to create a more “visitor-friendly” environment, the Moroccan government has been accused of executing a mass killing of street dogs. This has sparked outrage among animal rights organizations and the global community.

Morocco Targets Stray Dogs in Pre-World Cup Campaign

Morocco’s plan to host World Cup matches marks the first time the country will have the honor of holding games in the prestigious tournament. However, as part of the preparations, reports have surfaced that Moroccan authorities are engaging in the mass culling of stray dogs. According to a report from the British newspaper The Sun, thousands of dogs have already been killed, and the number is expected to rise significantly as the World Cup approaches.

The International Animal Coalition has reported that the dogs are being poisoned with strychnine, a highly toxic and bitter chemical used primarily as a pesticide. The coalition also revealed that the dogs are being shot in the streets or caught and transported to slaughterhouses. In some cases, the dogs that survive the shootings are being brutally beaten to death with shovels by local officials.

FIFA’s Stance on Morocco’s Decision

FIFA, the governing body of world football, has yet to release an official statement regarding the situation in Morocco. However, reports indicate that the Moroccan monarchy is attempting to make a positive impression on FIFA by removing stray dogs from the streets ahead of the World Cup. This has led to accusations of mass killings, with allegations that up to 30 lakh (3 million) dogs could be killed as part of the effort.

FIFA officials have acknowledged that they are “thoroughly investigating” the situation in Morocco and are conducting site visits to assess the conditions where matches will be held. Despite this, local authorities have already begun their campaign against street dogs, which has led to disturbing reports of poisonings, shootings, and other forms of violence against the animals.

Morocco’s Inhumane Conditions in Shelters

Dogs that manage to survive the street violence are often captured and taken to overcrowded municipal shelters. These shelters, underfunded and poorly equipped, have become places of further mistreatment. Reports indicate that animals in these shelters are subjected to brutal conditions, including overcrowding, electrocution, and poisoning.

One of the most alarming aspects of this situation is the treatment of dogs in these facilities. According to witnesses, animals are crammed into small cages, sprayed with water, and left to suffer. The overcrowded conditions are putting an immense strain on the resources of these shelters, and workers fear for the safety of the dogs they are trying to protect.

International Outcry Against Morocco’s Action

The International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition has raised the alarm, warning that up to 3 million dogs could be killed in the lead-up to the World Cup if immediate action is not taken to stop the killings. While Moroccan law prohibits the culling of street dogs, authorities have continued their actions despite these legal protections. Local police have reportedly remained unresponsive to the situation, and animal welfare organizations working in Morocco to promote humane alternatives, such as trap-neuter-vaccinate-release (TNVR) programs, are now facing significant challenges.

The violence against stray dogs has put organizations in a difficult position, with many afraid to release animals back into the community for fear they will be killed. This has led to overcrowded shelters where resources are quickly running out. Shelter workers are struggling to provide food and medical care to the increasing number of dogs in their care, and a goal of raising $15,000 (£12,000) has been set to support 1,000 dogs for one month.

Community Support For Stray Dogs and Advocacy

As this situation continues to unfold, animal welfare organizations are calling for the international community to lend support to Morocco’s stray dog crisis. Efforts are underway to care for as many dogs as possible while bringing attention to this troubling issue and urging the authorities to halt the killings.

With the help of community donations, these organizations hope to provide food and medical care to the dogs in shelters, as well as advocate for the cessation of violence against street animals. The ongoing situation in Morocco has raised important questions about how the country is preparing for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and it remains to be seen whether FIFA will take action on behalf of the animals suffering in the streets.