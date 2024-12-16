Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Has TikTok Asked The Supreme Court For An Emergency Order To Block US Ban?

TikTok has urgently petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to block a federal law that could lead to a ban on the app unless its China-based parent, ByteDance, agrees to sell it. With a January 19 deadline looming, both TikTok and its U.S. users are urging for immediate legal intervention to prevent widespread disruption.

Why Has TikTok Asked The Supreme Court For An Emergency Order To Block US Ban?

TikTok, US Supreme Court, ByteDance, China, TikTok BAN.

TikTok on Monday filed an urgent request with the Supreme Court to block a federal law that threatens to ban the app in the United States unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, agrees to sell it. The company’s legal team, alongside representatives for ByteDance, is asking the justices to intervene before the law’s January 19 deadline.

Plea from content creators and company

Lawyers for both TikTok and ByteDance urged the Supreme Court to act quickly, highlighting the potential damage a shutdown could cause. “A modest delay in enforcing the Act will create breathing room for this Court to conduct an orderly review and the new Administration to evaluate this matter – before this vital channel for Americans to communicate with their fellow citizens and the world is closed,” the companies’ lawyers said in their filing.

The request also includes a plea from content creators who depend on TikTok for income, as well as from some of the app’s more than 170 million U.S. users. A shutdown could significantly impact the livelihoods of many who rely on the platform for engagement and business.

Trump’s Support for TikTok

Former President Donald Trump, who initially supported the ban but later expressed his desire to “save TikTok,” indicated that his administration would review the situation. Speaking during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump remarked, “As you know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok.” His campaign had viewed the platform as a vital tool to reach younger, less politically engaged voters.

The companies behind TikTok have warned that a brief shutdown could result in the loss of approximately one-third of its daily U.S. users and a significant decrease in advertising revenue. This could have serious financial implications for both TikTok and its partners.

Legal and Constitutional Considerations in TikTok Case

The case raises complex legal issues that could draw the Supreme Court’s attention. At its core, the case pits First Amendment free speech rights against the government’s stated goals of safeguarding national security. The outcome could set important precedents for the regulation of social media platforms.

The emergency request is first presented to Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency appeals from the D.C. area. He will likely consult with all nine justices before making a decision on how to proceed.

This development follows a decision on Friday by a panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, who denied an emergency plea to block the law. This ruling allowed the case to move forward to the Supreme Court. Earlier, the same panel had upheld the law in a unanimous decision, rejecting a First Amendment challenge.

If no legal intervention occurs, the law will take effect on January 19, imposing penalties on app stores that offer TikTok and the internet hosting services that support it.

