Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

The road to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday was as impactful as his legacy, marked by decades of perseverance and activism. Observed on January 20, 2025, MLK Day continues to inspire Americans to serve their communities and uphold the values he championed.

2025 MLK Day: January 20, 2025, marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday that pays tribute to the life and legacy of the renowned civil rights leader assassinated in 1968. The day, designated as a national day of service, is an opportunity for Americans to volunteer and strengthen their communities. However, the journey to establishing this holiday was far from straightforward, requiring decades of advocacy and determination.

When is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025?

In 2025, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, January 20. This year, the holiday coincides with the presidential inauguration. Celebrated annually on the third Monday of January, the day aligns with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, ensuring that federal holidays provide extended weekends.

According to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, MLK Day is unique as it encourages all Americans to engage in acts of service, embodying the spirit of Dr. King’s mission for community betterment and social justice.

The Journey to Establish MLK Day

The effort to commemorate Dr. King’s legacy began shortly after his assassination. On April 8, 1968, just four days after his death, U.S. Representative John Conyers of Michigan introduced legislation to establish a federal holiday in his honor.

Over the following decade, support grew nationwide, with several states, including Illinois, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, creating their own holidays to honor King. Despite this momentum, the federal legislation faced repeated challenges.

Bill to establish MLK Day

In 1979, the bill to establish the holiday came to a vote in the House of Representatives on what would have been King’s 50th birthday. It failed by a narrow margin of five votes. Undeterred, Coretta Scott King, Dr. King’s widow, alongside activists and supporters, continued to advocate for the holiday.

Coretta Scott King tirelessly testified before Congress, rallying public support. Her efforts were bolstered by Stevie Wonder, whose song “Happy Birthday” became an anthem for the movement. In 1982, a petition with over six million signatures was presented to Congress.

Why is MLK Day in January?

Finally, in 1983, the House approved the holiday, and despite facing resistance in the Senate, President Ronald Reagan signed it into law later that year.

The first national celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day took place in 1986. However, it wasn’t immediately embraced by all states. Some, including Arizona and South Carolina, resisted adopting the holiday. It wasn’t until 2000 that all 50 states recognized MLK Day, a testament to the enduring struggle for equality and recognition of Dr. King’s contributions.

The holiday aligns with Dr. King’s birthday, January 15, but it is observed on the third Monday of January, in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This 1968 legislation, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, standardized the observance of certain federal holidays, including Memorial Day and Veterans Day, on Mondays to provide extended weekends.

Even when King’s actual birthday falls on a Sunday, the holiday remains on the third Monday, ensuring consistency with other federal holidays.

