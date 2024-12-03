Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Will Trump Pardon Himself If He Becomes President Again? His Top Advisor Says: ‘That Would Be Something…’

Donald Trump, who was found guilty in the New York hush money case, faces ongoing legal challenges. When asked if he would pardon himself if re-elected, top adviser Jason Miller said, “That would be something… for the legal team to discuss. And again, President Trump did nothing wrong.”

Donald Trump, who was found guilty in May in the New York hush money case, remains to continue with his legal troubles. Still, special counsel prosecutors dropped two federal criminal charges against him after he won the presidential election. Recently, it was asked of Trump’s top adviser, Jason Miller, on CNN whether the president-elect will drop the federal charges against him after taking office. “That would never be something that I would weigh in on. That would be something for the legal team to discuss. And again, President Trump did nothing wrong,” Miller said.

Latest Updates in the Hush Money Case

A New York judge has indefinitely postponed Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case. Judge Juan Merchan allowed Trump’s lawyers to submit motions to dismiss the case, in which Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records. This move effectively overturned last month’s sentencing. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, though supporting the delay, expressed its intention to fight against the dismissal attempt. Trump’s lawyers, such as Todd Blanche, have asserted that the case should be dismissed “immediately.”

Self-Pardoning Speculations

The question remains: Could Trump pardon himself if he becomes president? The issue is complex and unprecedented. Although Trump has the constitutional right to grant pardons on federal offenses, this does not encompass state charges or civil claims. The Constitution stipulates that the president “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” According to USA Today, even if Trump tries a self-pardon, that is not going to end his legal battles.

Constitutional and Legal Analysis

In an earlier interview, Trump stated, “the last thing I’d ever do is give myself a pardon,” according to NBC News. This contrasts with Rudy Giuliani’s comments, suggesting that the president “probably” could pardon himself if in the White House. This matter remains unsettled due to its unprecedented nature, raising questions about the boundaries of presidential power.

Trump’s Authority and Legal Outlook

Trump’s pardon would only be applicable to the federal charges because state charges are outside the president’s pardon authority. Such an action would have very serious legal and political implications, with the constitutionality of such a move being uncertain and challenging in court.

ALSO READ: Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Filed under

donald trump Jason Miller New York hush money case Pardon

