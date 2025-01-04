Winter Storm Hits U.S. States, Over 60 Million Under Snow And Ice Alerts

Over 60 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as a major storm brings ice, snow, and bitter cold, causing hazardous travel and power outages across the U.S.

As a deep winter chill grips the northern U.S., a major winter storm is sweeping across the country, leaving 60 million people under winter weather alerts. Stretching from the Dakotas to Delaware, the storm is set to impact much of the East Coast by early next week.

In upstate New York, lake-effect snow has already piled up to three feet or more, with conditions expected to worsen around the Utica area. The storm is moving east, affecting Kansas, St. Louis, and parts of the Ohio Valley. By Sunday, cities like Philadelphia and Baltimore may see five inches of snow, creating hazardous travel conditions. Travel disruptions have already begun, with Kansas City International Airport closing due to ice accumulation.

The storm is bringing not only snow and ice but also the risk of power outages, especially in areas with the heaviest snow and ice. While the Midwest and Northeast brace for these dangerous conditions, the Southern U.S. faces the threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail, particularly in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

With temperatures set to drop 10 to 25 degrees below normal, sub-zero wind chills will cause even greater discomfort, and the East Coast will likely face dangerous commuting conditions by Monday morning. To make matters worse, sub-freezing temperatures are expected as far south as Florida.

Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency, advising residents to adjust their travel plans and avoid roadways if possible. The storm’s aftermath will see bitter cold air moving in, ensuring that the freezing temperatures persist well into next week.

As millions hunker down, authorities are urging everyone to stay prepared, with bitter cold and severe winter conditions set to dominate the country for the coming days.

