Home > World > "World will hear from us": Netanyahu vows response after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 01:45:07 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to respond firmly to recent decisions by the UK, Australia and Canada to recognise a Palestinian state, CNN reported.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Israel would challenge what he called “slanderous propaganda” at the United Nations and other international platforms, rejecting efforts to establish a Palestinian state which, he argued, would “endanger our existence and constitute an absurd prize for terrorism.”

He added that the world “will hear from us on this matter in the coming days,” hinting at potential internal deliberations over annexing parts of the occupied West Bank. While Netanyahu has yet to publicly disclose his plan, he noted in a video message that Israel’s response would follow his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump next week, CNN reported

Australia, Canada and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognised the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution. 

However, the triad said that Hamas must cease its existence immediately. “Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own,” Australian Prime Minister’s Office stated in a statement.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the action by the countries, stating that it would jeopardise the security in the region and is contrary to what it sought to achieve.

“Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary – further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future. Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Called by Hamas leaders “the fruits of the October 7 massacre”, the declaration not only rewards the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organization that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel, but also solidifies the support Hamas enjoys,” it added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: australiabenjamin netanyahucanadaisraelisrael-foreign-ministrypalestineuk

QUICK LINKS