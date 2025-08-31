World’s Oldest Hotel Is Located Here, Is Managed By Same Family For 52 Generations, Know How Much A Night’s Stay Costs

There is a hotel in the world that is nearly 1,400 years old and still welcomes guests today. It is located in Japan and name is Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan was founded in the year 705 by Fujiwara Mahito. What makes it even more remarkable is that the hotel has been managed by the same family for 52 generations.

Recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest continuously running hotel in the world, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan has survived through centuries while keeping its traditions alive. To compete with modern hotels, it has gone through several renovations.

Situated near the iconic Mount Fuji in the foothills of the Akaishi Mountains, the hotel attracts visitors from across the globe. Its main attraction is its natural hot springs.

Guests can relax in the famous “Mochitani no Yu” bath, which is directly fed by the springs.

Visitors also drink the spring water, believed to have healing properties. Over the years, the hotel has hosted everyone from Japanese samurai to international celebrities and politicians.

The resort reportedly has 37 rooms, all decorated in traditional Japanese style. Each room offers an amazing view of either the flowing river or the dense forest surrounding the hotel.

Guests can also enjoy open-air baths while admiring the mountain scenery. A night’s stay at Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan costs around $408, making it a luxurious yet unique experience.

The property underwent major renovation in 1997 and continues to be updated regularly. Despite modern upgrades, the hotel maintains its centuries-old design and hospitality traditions.

