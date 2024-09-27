Yunus Reveals Mastermind Behind Protests Leading To Hasina’s Ouster

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, spoke on Tuesday about the student-led movement that resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, describing the “revolution” as “meticulously designed.”

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, spoke on Tuesday about the student-led movement that resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, describing the “revolution” as “meticulously designed.” Speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative during the United Nations General Assembly, Yunus introduced prominent figures from the ‘Monsoon Revolution’ that ended the Awami League’s 16-year rule.

Introducing the Movement’s Brain

“They shook the whole country with their speeches, their dedication and their commitment. They said you can kill us anytime you want but we are not giving up,” Yunus stated, highlighting the pivotal student leaders behind the movement. He specifically named Mahfuz Alam as the “brain behind the whole revolution,” despite Alam’s insistence that he was not the sole leader. “It (did) not just come up suddenly, it’s very well-designed. You can’t recognise who’s the leader… so you can’t catch one and say it’s over,” Yunus remarked.

Student Activism in Action

In the wake of Yunus’s remarks, he became a trending topic on Google. Reflecting on the protests, he noted, “Suddenly all the young people of Bangladesh got together and said, ‘Enough is Enough.’ We are not going to take it anymore. And they didn’t.” Yunus expressed hope for the future, stating, “They are the ones creating the new version of Bangladesh—let’s wish them every success.”

Who Is Mahfuz Alam?

Mahfuz Alam, born in 1995 in Ichapur village, Lakshmipur district, has become a notable figure in Bangladeshi student activism. He completed his education at Gallak Darussunnat Alim Madrasa and later enrolled in the Department of Law at the University of Dhaka in 2015, where he became actively involved in various social movements. Alam is recognized as the coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Students Movement, which advocates for quota reforms and organized the non-cooperation movement in 2024.

Context of the Protests

The student protests that ultimately led to Sheikh Hasina’s ousting on August 5 began in response to a contentious job quota system viewed as inequitable. What started as a call for fair employment opportunities escalated into a wider movement against systemic corruption and authoritarian governance. The situation worsened in July 2024, when a violent crackdown by security forces resulted in over 300 fatalities, prompting national outrage.

Leadership in Transition

Following Hasina’s resignation, Yunus was appointed head of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8. A respected economist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for founding Grameen Bank and pioneering microfinance, Yunus is seen as a leader capable of uniting a divided political landscape. During the global event, he emphasized the sacrifices made by students: “How many of us can you kill? We’re here, kill us but we’re going to change the world…change Bangladesh. And they invited me to head the interim government.”

