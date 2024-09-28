Zelensky Reports 10 Dead from Russian Airstrikes on Ukraine Hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russia for “waging war on hospitals” after a series of airstrikes targeted a hospital in the border city of Sumy, resulting in the tragic deaths of 10 individuals on Saturday. This incident has reignited concerns over the safety of civilian facilities amid the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko reported on Telegram that the initial strike “killed one person” and caused extensive damage to several floors of the medical facility. Tragically, during the evacuation of patients, a second strike occurred, further escalating the chaos.

Details of the Attack

Located just across the border from Russia’s Kursk region, Sumy has become a focal point of conflict, particularly following Kyiv’s surprise offensive launched on August 6. Zelensky noted on Telegram that “Russia hit one of the city’s hospitals with Shahed drones,” specifically targeting the St Panteleimon Clinical Hospital near the city center, where a nurse was among the fatalities.

The president emphasized the need for global awareness regarding the nature of Russia’s attacks. “Everyone in the world who speaks about this war must pay attention to what Russia is targeting. They are waging war on hospitals, civilian facilities and people’s lives,” he asserted.

Also Read: U.S. Indicts Three Iranians For Trump Campaign Cyberattack

War Crimes Allegations

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal echoed Zelensky’s sentiments, labeling the attack as “more evidence of Russia’s war crimes.” Visuals released by the president depicted smoke billowing from windows above the devastated entrance of the hospital, alongside images of rescuers carrying injured patients and treating two police officers on the ground.

According to Ukraine’s air force, three drones struck the regional capital on Saturday morning, with two specifically targeting the hospital. Officials stated that the first attack occurred around 7:35 AM (0435 GMT), followed by a second strike approximately an hour later, seemingly aimed at maximizing casualties during the rescue operation.

A Toll on Medical Facilities

Human Rights Watch reported in July that Russia has either destroyed or damaged at least 1,736 medical facilities in Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022. Notable examples include a children’s hospital in Kyiv and a maternity hospital in Mariupol, both subjected to similar attacks.

The hospital’s director, Volodymyr Potseluyev, told the Suspilne media outlet that critical areas such as the hospital’s admission department, casualty department, and fourth floor had been obliterated. Patients with severe injuries have since been relocated to intensive care units in other facilities.

Civilian Casualties and Community Impact

Regional authorities confirmed that the strikes also affected a nearby residential area, leading to additional destruction and injury. Images shared on social media depicted body bags on the pavement outside the hospital, with the building’s entrance heavily damaged and the roof partially destroyed.

Volunteer group Dobrobat, which assists in repairing damaged homes, reported that its team was present at the scene when the second strike occurred. A volunteer captured footage showing thick smoke and explosions, emphasizing the chaos unfolding around them. “People are just lying on the street dead,” he stated, documenting the grim reality.

Broader Conflict Developments

The air force of Ukraine reported successfully intercepting 68 Russian attack drones out of 73 launched overnight, as well as two out of four cruise missiles. In the central city of Kryvyi Rig, rescuers uncovered another body from the debris of a police office building hit by a missile the previous day, raising the total death toll to four.

In eastern Kharkiv, a drone strike in a border village resulted in the death of one man and injuries to three women, according to regional governor Oleg Synegubov. Meanwhile, in Russia’s Belgorod border region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that a drone attack killed a resident early Saturday morning.

International Responses

While addressing a gathering in the United States, President Zelensky expressed gratitude toward U.S. President Joe Biden for the latest military aid package of $8 billion and acknowledged the unwavering support of the U.S. Congress. The aid package is crucial for Ukraine as it continues to face mounting pressure from Russian forces.

Conversely, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cautioned European nations against seeking confrontation with Moscow during his address at the UN General Assembly in New York. He criticized Western countries for allegedly attempting to defeat Russia through support for Ukraine, labeling it a “suicidal escapade.”