Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Announces Public Holiday on October 27

Official Announcement and Significance

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a public holiday for October 27, 2025, to mark the very auspicious third day of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv, given the large number of devotees who will gather on the banks of the Yamuna and at more than 1,300 proper ghats all over the city for Sandhya Arghya (worship of the setting sun).

Reason for the Day Chosen

The third day of Chhath Puja is considered the most auspicious for families to fast and to perform the evening rituals at riversides and ponds, which is the reason the date was chosen. This way everyone can spend the day in preparation and worship and complete all anushthans and offerings exactly as planned and celebrated, in harmony. The government also reiterated that Chhath Puja is about faith, devotion, and environmental activism, in celebration and reverence to nature and the love of cleanliness and purity.

Arrangements in Delhi

Chhath preparation is underway at Delhi’s 1,300+ ghats of worship including 17 model ghats along the Yamuna River set up with tents, lighting, water supply, sanitation, and added security in open areas so devotees may worship in safety and comfort. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta personally inspected the preparations at the Pochanpur Ghat in Dwarka, stating “every effort is being made so that devotees may be at ease and perform their rituals peacefully.”

A Message to Devotees

CM Rekha Gupta also conveyed best wishes to all of Delhi, adding that on this occasion, “Chhath Puja represents faith, human-nature balance, environmental protection, and gratitude and appreciation to the sun.” She urged the public to use the day to celebrate with family while maintaining practices and habits of cleanliness/wellness and environmentally friendly practices, even when puja rituals are being performed.

Holiday dates are announced by the Delhi government and may vary for private organizations. Devotees are advised to follow official notices and local guidelines while participating in Chhath Puja celebrations.