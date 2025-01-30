Dr. Aishwarya Pandit’s ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’—A Journey Of India’s Transformation

In a momentous event, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, chairperson of the ITV Foundation and associate professor at Jindal Global Law School, unveiled her latest book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade. The book, a compilation of essays by 27 authors, delves into the transformative changes India has witnessed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In a momentous event, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, chairperson of the ITV Foundation and associate professor at Jindal Global Law School, unveiled her latest book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade. The book, a compilation of essays by 27 authors, delves into the transformative changes India has witnessed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The launch event, held in Delhi, brought together intellectuals, authors, and thinkers to discuss the book’s themes and the profound impact of the last decade on India’s socio-political and cultural landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Collective Effort to Document India’s Transformation

Dr. Pandit, an accomplished author and academic, emphasized the need to capture the scale of India’s transformation over the past decade. “When I thought of writing a book about the last 10 years, I wanted to document the scale of change,” she said. “India is being discussed globally like never before, and I felt a compilation of essays by experts in various fields was essential to capture this transformation.”

The book features contributions from authors across the globe, offering diverse perspectives on India’s journey under PM Modi. From economic reforms to cultural revival, the essays provide a comprehensive analysis of the decade that redefined India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Modi Doctrine: Clarity of Vision and Long-term Planning

One of the key themes of the book is the “Modi Doctrine,” a term coined to describe the Prime Minister’s clear and strategic vision for India. Dr. Pandit highlighted this in her chapter, Dismantling a Legacy, where she writes, “Modi has evolved his own doctrine, which is very different from that of his predecessors. He has a blueprint for the country’s future, and his vision goes beyond immediate goals.”

Priya Sehgal, a contributing author, added, “Modi’s leadership is not just about politics; it’s about a new way of doing things. He has brought back the personality cult in Indian politics, but more importantly, he has made governance accessible to the common man.”

From Swachh Bharat to Cultural Pride: A Decade of Groundbreaking Initiatives

The discussion at the launch event touched upon several landmark initiatives launched by the Modi government, such as Swachh Bharat, which revolutionized sanitation in India. “Who would have thought that a Prime Minister would talk about toilets?” Dr. Pandit remarked. “But for millions of women, this was about dignity and privacy. Modi’s ability to address basic yet critical issues is what sets him apart.”

Priya Sehgal echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how Modi has dismantled the old elitist narrative of governance. “He has brought Indianness back into the mainstream. Whether it’s renaming roads, building statues of Indian icons, or promoting Hindi, Modi has made Indians proud of their roots.”

Women Empowerment and the New India

Another significant aspect discussed was the focus on women’s empowerment. Dr. Pandit noted, “For the first time, women are being seen as individual entities, not just as additions to their families. Modi’s schemes and messaging have made women a central part of the political discourse.”

India’s Global Rise and the Renaissance

The book also explores India’s growing global influence under PM Modi. From foreign policy to economic growth, India has emerged as a key player on the world stage. “We are witnessing a renaissance—a rebirth of India’s cultural and economic identity,” said Dr. Pandit. “This is not just about Modi; it’s about India reclaiming its place in the world.”

Quotes from the Event

Dr. Aishwarya Pandit : “Modi’s consistency in words and actions defines his decade. He has a clear vision for India, and he is working tirelessly to achieve it.”

: “Modi’s consistency in words and actions defines his decade. He has a clear vision for India, and he is working tirelessly to achieve it.” Priya Sehgal : “Modi has dismantled the old elitist narrative and made governance accessible to every Indian. He has brought Indianness back into the mainstream.”

: “Modi has dismantled the old elitist narrative and made governance accessible to every Indian. He has brought Indianness back into the mainstream.” Rishabh Gulati (Moderator): “We are living in a historic moment. India is on the cusp of becoming the fourth-largest economy, and this book captures the essence of that journey.”

Indian Renaissance: A Book for the Ages

Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade is more than just a book; it’s a testament to India’s journey of transformation and revival. As Dr. Pandit and her co-authors have eloquently captured, the last decade has been a period of profound change, driven by a leader with a clear vision and an unwavering commitment to India’s progress. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to understand the India of today and the promise it holds for the future.